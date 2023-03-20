How to Fix Diablo 4 Beta Stuttering, Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

While a game is never expected to be perfect for a beta, there are still things that can ruin the experience for the player. It’s even worse when these are visual issues, and the source is tough to pin down. Here’s how to fix the stuttering issues in the Diablo 4 beta.

How to Fix Stuttering Issues in the Diablo 4 Beta

The first thing to know regarding this is it’s likely all caused by the Diablo 4 beta itself and not an issue with the PCs running the game. There have been plenty of reports from players that the beta uses up way more RAM than it ever should, pointing to a memory leak issue.

While it’s not exactly exciting to learn that there’s an issue you can’t necessarily fix yourself, you can still try a couple of things.

It’s not the most fun choice, but there have been people who found success by lowering their visual settings to Medium. If that still doesn’t do the trick, try dropping them even further down to Low. This solution isn’t the easiest for those who wanted to enjoy all the stunning graphics of the beta, but it’s the only thing that has been reported to work.

The next weekend of the beta starts on March 24, so players will be able to see then if the issue has been corrected. As this is only a beta, it’s presumed that this issue will not carry over into the main game. If anything, this issue has received enough attention for Blizzard to ensure it doesn’t happen in the full release.

For now, this is everything you need to know about how to fix the stuttering issue in the Diablo 4 beta. For more tips and tricks from the beta, take a look at our links below.

