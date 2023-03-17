Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 will be holding two separate betas before its official release on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. As it is a highly anticipated game from Blizzard, there are sure to be a few error messages that will occur. Some may not have concrete solutions. Here is how to fix Diablo 4 disconnected from server error 300202.

Diablo 4 Server Error 300202 Guide

The 300202 error can pop up most of the time while trying to queue during the Diablo 4 beta. Unfortunately, there is really no easy fix for solving the error other than closing the app -that is if it has not already done so automatically – and trying to log in again.

The cause of it is not exactly known, but the most likely culprit is simply server congestion. This is not an issue with one’s PC and console hardware or internet connection, but everyone trying to log in and play the game at once. So, you’ll have to log in and wait however long the queue tells you.

That is how to fix Diablo 4 disconnected from server error 300202. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and follow the links below for more guides on the game, including helpful ones on items like how to get the Wolf Pack cosmetic.

