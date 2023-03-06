How to Farm Commendation in Destiny 2 Fast & Easy

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion introduced several new features into the game, including a new system called Commendations. At the end of every activity, Guardians can give each other a Commendation, a “rating” per se on how they performed throughout the activity. However, to increase your Guardian rank, you’ll need to reach a Commendation score of 750, which will take some time. So today, let’s discuss how to farm Commendations fast & easy in Destiny 2.

Farming Destiny 2 Commendation Easily

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Commendations are acquired at the end of activity completion, as mentioned above. Usually, quick activities like Strikes or Crucible would be the best way to earn them, but there’s a method that can increase your score to 750 in half the time it would typically take. However, for this method to work correctly, you’ll need two other Guardians to join you, so make sure to grab some ahead of time.

This method involves you and your fireteam farming the final boss of the Shattered Throne Dungeon, Dul Incaru. Run through the Dungeon until you reach her, then wipe on one of your characters to secure the checkpoint. With the checkpoint in hand, swap to one of your other characters, defeat the boss and give your Commendations to your fireteam. Afterward, swap back to the character with the checkpoint, and have your other fireteam members join you. Finally, return to a different character than the one with the checkpoint, and rinse and repeat.

If you and your Fireteam are efficient, you can swap characters and defeat the boss within ten minutes, making this a straightforward and quick way to earn Commendation.

On top of that, this farm is also a great way to earn the new Defiant Engrams, which are needed to obtain the new Season of Defiance weapons and armor.

That’s everything you need to know on how to farm Commendations fast & easy in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the best Berserker build is, and more below.

