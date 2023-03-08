How to Drink Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Now you see me, now you don’t.

Although players can’t use the Deathly Hallows Invisibility Cloak freely, they can still sneak around the castle with drinkable concoctions. Yet, even if you acquire these items, it isn’t explicitly clear how to consume them for various battles and assignments. Fortunately, we’ll help you with this occurrence by showing you how to drink the Invisibility potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Drink the Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

As a student of Hogwarts, you must complete Professor Sharp’s Assignment 2, requiring you to drink Thunderbrew and Invisibility potions. To do this, players must open their Tool Wheel and select the desired item. PlayStation users can perform this action by holding ‘L1’, while Xbox players can press ‘LB.’ Alternatively, PC users must hit ‘Tab’ and grab the potion from there.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

With the concoction in hand, players can drink it with the same button they used to open the Tool Wheel. However, PC users must press the ‘F’ key to do this action.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Unlike the Invisibility Cloak, this potion only lasts a few seconds, so use the resource wisely.

How to Get Invisibility Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Those who do not have the Invisibility potion can either brew, purchase, or receive it as a reward. You can buy the item for 500 galleons at J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade, which also features a side quest, A Demanding Delivery, allowing you to get it for free as a gift.

If you want an abundance of Invisibility potions, you can brew it at the Room of Requirement or the Potions classroom with the following materials:

Leaping Toadstool Caps

Knotgrass Sprig

Troll Bogeys

These items can be purchased at various shops, like J. Pippin’s Potions and Magic Neep, or you can acquire them for free by simply exploring the world and eliminating enemies. Players can also utilize a Hopping Pot, a randomized brewing mechanism that produces potions every 12 minutes.

Lastly, certain NPCs near Floo Flames will often give you potions in exchange for materials, fulfilling their request and increasing your inventory.

So there you have it; this is how to drink the Invisibility potion in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best potions.

