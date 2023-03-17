Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

We’ve all been in a game with a global/trade chat and been annoyed by either a bunch of nonsense or spam. While some games are better than others about keeping the chat free of any nuisance, sometimes we want to turn it off completely. Here’s how to disable chat in Diablo 4 beta.

Fortunately, you can turn off chat from strangers in Diablo 4 while still being able to communicate with the players who are important to you.

How to Turn Off Chat in Diablo 4

You need to head into your Options menu, move to the Social tab, and you’re looking for the Chat Settings area. From this section, you only need to uncheck the box for Join Local Chat Channel and Join Trade Chat Channel to remove hearing anything from random players. If you are tired of NPC dialogue appearing in your chat, you can uncheck Show Quest Dialogue in Chat.

As said, you can’t disable your Whisper, Party, or Clan Chats, so those will always be available. As nothing in the beta will carry over to the main game, you will most certainly have to perform this operation again on June 6, 2023, when Diablo 4 launches for real.

If enough players end up disabling these parts of their chat, there is always the chance that Blizzard won’t have these settings enabled by default, and players must opt-in to be spammed about someone trying to pawn their trash loot.

This is everything you need to know for how to disable chat in Diablo 4. For the rest of our recent news and guides for Diablo 4, take a look at the links below.

