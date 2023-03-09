How To Defeat Pufftons Boss Fight in Sons of the Forest
Sons of the Forest has been out for a little while now, meaning that players have had time to thoroughly explore the game’s island map for all of the items, tools, weapons, and cannibal mutants. The Forest’s sequel was not done at its launch, however, as an update just dropped with new features and fixes for the game. One of these additions is the new boss fight found in one of the bunkers. If you are wondering how to defeat the Pufftons’ boss fight in Sons of the Forest yourself, read on below.
Sons of the Forest Pufftons Boss Fight
The first thing that you will need to do before fighting the Pufftons in the new Sons of the Forest boss fight is locate them. You can pull up your GPS map and find the Food and Dining Bunker as shown on the map below, since this is where you can find them. Make sure you have the Maintenance Keycard and VIP Keycard handy before heading there as you will need them to get far enough into the bunker.
Once you reach the bunker, simply head to the dining hall at the end where shattered windows can be seen. This is also where the Crossbow can be found. Do not worry if you have already explored the area since the boss fight will still occur regardless of your previous entrance to the room before the update.
Upon entering the dining area, Edward Puffton and his wife, Barbara Puffton, will climb in through the broken window as shown below. The use of the Shotgun is especially recommended as it tears right through them and is also not too close-ranged so you can avoid contact. Make sure to aim for their heads as this will be the fastest way to kill them.
It will take you a few shots, so keep an eye on both of them as Barbara can lunge at you while you focus on Edward. She moves similarly to the crawling mutants while her husband is less quick, so target her first if you can to save yourself time. Alternatively, kill Edward as fast as possible to give yourself more leeway while fighting Barbara as she is more difficult.
Once you have killed them, be sure to walk up to them and press “E” on your keyboard so you can grab their skin as shown below and wear it as Creepy Armor.
Now that you know how to defeat the Pufftons’ boss fight in Sons of the Forest, you can hop back onto your island and go slay some trillionaire mutants. If you are interested in seeing some similar content, simply have a look below for related articles or head back to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.
