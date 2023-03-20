How to Deal With Workplace Rivals in The Sims 4

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Aside from the familial aspect of the Infant update and Growing Together expansion pack, players can discover new workplace features for various career paths. Not only can you suffer from burnout, but you may also develop friendly competition with fellow co-workers. So, if you want to know more about these unique instances, here’s how to deal with a workplace rival in The Sims 4.

Workplace Rivals in The Sims 4, Explained

The Sims 4’s workplace rivals can randomly trigger over time, resulting in a promotion block that can prevent you from reaching a higher level in your career. Fortunately, players can mend these broken relationships with positive social interactions or choose to sabotage their rival’s career path. With the first option, you can fix this issue while at work by pressing ‘Befriend Work Rival’ or inviting your competitor over to resolve the problem.

Those who want to go against their rival can choose ‘Sabotage Work Rival’ while on the job, including pulling pranks to scare them. Alternatively, you can delete the Sim in Manage Worlds to eliminate the competition entirely and get back to advancing your career. If you want to go a darker route, you can also find a creative way to kill the character by using cheats or setting up a trap at your home base.

How to Deal With Celebrity Work Rivals in The Sims 4

Celebrity workplace rivals from the Get Famous expansion pack can make things more challenging due to their limited social interactions. Sims with low social status aren’t able to mend these relationships, almost forcing them to quit their job. To prevent this, Reddit user oksnariel has suggested using a cheat to lower their fame level to unlock social interactions.

First, you must turn on your cheats with the command ‘testingcheats true,’ then click on the celebrity while holding the ‘Shift’ button to locate ‘Pack Cheats…’. Then, players can select the ‘Get Famous’ section to ‘Decrease Celebrity Level.’

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

For those who don’t want to utilize cheats, you can boost your fame to match your rival’s status to resolve the rivalry, providing additional talking points.

That does it for our guide on how to deal with workplace rivals in The Sims 4. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get over burnout.

Related Posts