A new season has been released in Destiny 2, otherwise known as Season of Defiance, and with it comes an abundance of fresh seasonal challenges to complete. One example is the Deadly Horizons challenge, where players must travel to a new destination, Neomuna, to achieve a specific task. However, some players need some clarification on how to do so correctly. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Deadly Horizons challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Deadly Horizons Challenge Explained

To complete the Deadly Horizons challenge, you must travel to Neomuna, and secure “Long Range” weapon kills, specifically, Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles. Unfortunately, this does not include other “Long Range” weapons such as Scout Rifles and Sniper Rifles; only the before-mentioned weapons will count towards the challenge.

Based on previous similar challenges, you’ll need around 100-200 kills with either of the guns to complete it. With that in mind, let’s discuss the best method to complete the challenge efficiently.

You’re free to use whichever weapon you choose, but we recommend weapons that excel in defeating multiple enemies at once. Therefore, the Exotic Bows, Trinity Ghoul, and Ticuu’s Divination will be the best choices.

In terms of locations to kill an abundance of enemies, the Terminal Overload event will be your best option, as hundreds of enemies spawn throughout the event, making it the best place to complete the challenge quickly. Lost Sectors grant bonus progress, but you’re better off playing the Terminal Overload event, as you have more enemies available than you would in a Lost Sector. Equip one of the Exotic Bows, hop into the Terminal Overload event, secure your kills, and you’ll complete the Deadly Horizons challenge in no time.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Deadly Horizons challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what the best Legendary weapons are, and more below.

