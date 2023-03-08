How to Complete Supernumerary Blitz in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 has a huge amount of content for players to explore alongside many quests, public events, patrols, and Triumphs to complete. When out and about in Neomuna, players may notice various different public events popping up. These events happen randomly all over the map, and players will need to make their way around if they want to complete them all. One of these events, Supernumerary Blitz, can pose a bit of difficulty for players due to the mechanics of this public event. Here is how players can easily complete the Supernumerary Blitz event in Destiny 2.

Finding And Completing Supernumerary Blitz

The first thing players will need to do is locate the public event on the map that says “Vex Strike Force”, as this is the event that will be known as Supernumerary Blitz. As this is a rare event, players may need to wait around for a bit until the event shows up. However, as soon as it is available, head over to the area and prepare for the fight.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

The public event consists of players needing to defeat a large Vex invasion, consisting of 6 large Minotaurs with a seemingly impenetrable shield. The issue with this quest that makes it so difficult is that players are not breaking the shields directly. To do this, players need to destroy the smaller, glowing white Minotaurs. When they die, they will drop a special Arc weapon. Take that weapon in hand and fire at the Gigantic Minotaur. Not only will this cause the Minotaur’s shield to break, but it can also deal massive damage to the boss, or other enemies.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

With enough players hitting the huge Minotaur, it will perish, and players will be able to move onto the next one. Repeat this 5 more times, and the event will conclude. For their troubles, participants will be able to earn some reputation with Neomuna, experience, Glimmer, and a chance at some special legendary items.

With this in mind, it may take a few tries due to the mechanics, but following this guide will allow youto complete Supernumerary Blitz in Destiny 2 Lightfall. For more information on quest guides in Destiny 2 Lightfall, check out our other articles and become the strongest Guardian.

