How to Check Average Team Rank in Overwatch 2 Competitive Play

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has revealed several plans for changes that are set to take place when Season 4 kicks off. Among them are some significant tweaks to the Competitive game mode, including further balances to matchmaking and Rank. Within these changes is the inclusion of an Average Rank for each team in competitive play. If you’re wondering how this will work in Season 4, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to check the average Rank of your team in Overwatch 2 Competitive play.

What is Average Team Rank in Overwatch 2? Explained

Back in Overwatch 1 Competitive play, there was an average SR number per team that was shown during the intro menu for a Competitive match. Because players from different Ranks can pair up as a group to queue for competitive matches, the average SR indicator was a useful visual indicator of the median Rank and skill level of your entire team combined.

During an interview with content creator Eskay, Overwatch 2 developer Morgan Maddren revealed that they will be reintroducing a similar feature to Competitive play by including an average team Rank during the intro screen for a match. This is a nice feature that many players will be looking forward to, as more visual indicators of Rank and Competitive progress have been highly asked about since the launch of Overwatch 2.

While there’s currently no information on how this Average Rank will visually look for each team, Overwatch news source OWCalvary has created a mockup screen of how this could be achieved. This is a simple and clear concept, and judging by the comments on the post a lot of fans are in favor of the large, clear Rank icon indicator, so here’s hoping the Overwatch team opts for a similar design.

Your match's average rank will now be displayed in Competitive 🎖️🖥️



Morgan Maddren clarified that this will be displayed on the pre-match loading screen come #Overwatch2 Season 4. Individual ranks will remain hidden 🔒



🎬 https://t.co/pbdPSpMFNu (via @EskayOW & @Jay3OW) pic.twitter.com/RyKBY2RIDc — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) March 16, 2023

How to Check the Average Rank of Your Team in Overwatch 2

There is currently no method for checking the rank of your team in Overwatch 2’s competitive play. This addition to Competitive matches won’t be available until Overwatch 2 Season 3 has finished and Season 4 has begun, kicking off the game with another new Battle Pass and various tweaks to gameplay mechanics.

When this feature does launch, it is unlikely that you’ll need to do anything to bring up the Average team Rank in a Competitive match. Instead, this information will likely be automatically shown to a player during the loading screen for each match in Competitive play with a visual indicator of a Rank symbol, just as the Average SR was shown in Overwatch 1.

That’s everything you need to know about how to check the Average Rank of your team in Overwatch 2. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content. We have plenty of Overwatch topics on all of your favorite heroes and villains, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below.

Related Posts