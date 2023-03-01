How to Build Defensive Wall Gate in Sons of the Forest

The building is at the heart of Endnight’s open-world survival game and most of the mechanics of the construction in the game are surprisingly intuitive. That said, not all of the structures you’d expect to find in the game actually exist, so you’ll have to improvise. Here’s how to build the defensive wall gate in Sons of the Forest.

Building Defensive Wall Gates in Sons of the Forest Explained

First things first, let’s clear one thing up right off the bat: there are no defensive gates in Sons of the Forest. None that you can build as part of a blueprint from the building menu, anyway. As alluded to earlier, if you’re wanting to build something like that then you’ll need to take matters into your own hands.

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Let’s start by reminding ourselves how to build defensive walls, which require standard-sized logs. You simply need to place seven of these into the ground next to each other. A small line will protrude from one to the other once you have lined the up correctly. You will then be able to take an axe and chop the tops of the logs into spikes; the wall can then be later reinforced with a second layer of logs for extra protection.

So, how do you build a gate to pass in and out of the base or area that one is you’re trying to protect? Well, your options are somewhat limited. You could either build a standard door in between a section of fence, or you could simply deconstruct a section of the wall every time you want to leave. The first option is easy for mutants to destroy, and the second is honestly a bit tiresome to have to continually do.

In our experience, the best option is to actually build a bridge over the top of your fence, which will act as your entry point in and out of the base. When you leave, simply remove two of the stairs at the bottom of the bridge and you will find that mutants are not able to access it.

That should give you everything you need to know about how to build the defensive wall gate in Sons of the Forest. For more useful tips and information on the game, including Twinfinite’s take on the best base location, search the site or check out some of the related content listed below.

