How to Beat Zhang Rang Boss Fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Despite the overt presence of the many demons that plague the land of ancient China in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it is usually the humans that are more dangerous, both in their ambition and the methods that they go about achieving them. Thankfully, the game gives us plenty of chances to right the wrongs, and for those seeking the best way on how to beat Zhang Rang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this is the guide for you.

Beating Zhang Rang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The actual final boss of Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch, Zhang Rang provides a different challenge to Baishe in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This human enemy has some party tricks up his enormous sleeves, and it can prove annoying if you do not know the way to break things up.

First of all, Zhang Rang will fight with an army of clones that are meant to distract the player. The real boss can be identified as the only enemy without a health bar above the head, so eliminate all the clones except for one. This will even the odds in terms of the buffs he’s receiving and prevent Zhang Rang from replenishing the entire clone army.

Now that you are facing Zhang Rang and a single clone together with Cao Cao, it will be much easier to survive the fight. The boss is adept at using both lightning orbs and trails that can catch those unprepared out, so time your deflections to escape without damage. Of course, Zhang Rang will also unleash a charged Critical Blow at times, so defending yourself and hurting him in the process will make the fight conclude faster.

By eliminating the clones and focusing on the real Zhang Rang, you and Cao Cao will have a better shot of ending the evil eunuch’s reign than before. As much as possible, try not to fall into negative Spirit and risk getting stunned, the sheer numbers can easily spell trouble if you’re not careful.

Armed with this knowledge on how to defeat Zhang Rang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we wish you all the luck against the corrupted eunuch. For more help with the game, utilize our other guides including how to upgrade your gear and how to save scum in the game. Otherwise, you can see more related content below, and for everything else, you can search Twinfinite.

