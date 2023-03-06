How to Beat Zhang Bao Boss Fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Throughout Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players will be meeting many iconic characters that come from both history as well as the pages of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Not only that, it is likely that you will cross swords and clash as part of the quest to quell the demonic invasion that is contributing to the chaos. To give you an upper hand in those fights, this guide on how to beat Zhang Bao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will come in handy.

Beating Zhang Bao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Found in The Valley of the Crying Wraiths, Zhang Bao, the General of Earth will be the first magic-wielding boss you will meet in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The warlock loves using fire spells to cause chaos in the arena but thankfully, all of them can be deflected if you get your timing right.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Moreover, you will have both Guan Yu and Zhang Fei as companions along for the battle, which makes things infinitely easier. For starters, you can play defensively, timing your deflections to stay out of harm’s way. At the same time, Encourage both your allies by pressing the right bumper/R1 and up or down on the d-pad, which will get your allies amped up and execute their Martial Arts.

This will keep Zhang Bao busy for a good while you are totally fine on your own. Of course, you can always join in the fun and do some damage of your own, but be careful, as the boss can teleport across the arena while using many of his spells. Having a Water Phase spell to counter the Fire spells is also handy.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Keep up the pressure alongside your allies, throwing in the Divine Beast for good measure, and Zhang Bao will fall in no time.

Armed with this knowledge on how to defeat Zhang Bao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will be in much better shape moving forward. For more help on the game, be sure to check out the related content below, and for everything else, you can search Twinfinite.

