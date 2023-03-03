How to Solve Chess Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players can encounter numerous Treasure Vaults while exploring the Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy. Many of them require some puzzle-solving to be unlocked, while some do not have any at all. A select few, though, can offer a massive challenge for many players. If you don’t know how to solve the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide should be able to help you.

Hogwarts Legacy Chess Puzzle Treasure Vault Guide

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can find a Treasure Vault containing a chess puzzle on the Poidsear Coast, and you may even stumble upon a bunch of nasty spiders on your way since they have a nest nearby. You can take care of those creatures or try to get past them by using a Disillusionment spell.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once you are there, your path will be blocked by stone bars, but you can move them by casting Depulso on two nearby mechanisms. You need to hit them several times in quick succession until the stone bars are entirely pulled back. After that, you can safely make your way into the Treasure Vault.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Inside the chamber, you will find a massive chessboard, where you will need to end the game by checkmating the Black King. You can use Revelio to reveal the location of an interactable object in the room.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Next, you need to cast a Transformation charm on the pot, and it may shift into a Rook, a Knight, or a Bishop. In my case, it changes into a Rook. Now, You must move the chess piece into the correct position using Wingardium Leviosa.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

There is no single correct answer to this puzzle because as long as you can checkmate the Black King, you will win. Since I got a Rook, I put it right beside the King, and it immediately crumbles. A short cutscene will play where a chest suddenly drops from above, and you can claim your prize.

That is everything you need to know on how to solve the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. If you require more help solving other puzzles in the game, be sure to check out these articles below.

Related Posts