How Old Is Leon in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

The Resident Evil series features many memorable characters that fans have grown to love, like the Redfield siblings and Ada Wong. Among them is the sagacious Leon S. Kennedy, who has become one of the faces of the franchise. If you are wondering how old Leon is in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ve come to the right place because we can answer that for you.

What Is Leon’s Age in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Leon is 27 years old in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Although the game does not explicitly state his age, we can guess it through simple mathematics. Resident Evil 2 took place in 1998, and our protagonist graduated from the police academy when he was 21.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was set in 2004. That means six years have passed, making our protagonist 27 years old. He has not been idle these past years because he has decided to become a government agent and actively fight against bioterrorism.

Leon, who still cannot forget the horrors in Raccoon City, pours everything into his job and manages to accomplish many incredible feats. His track record seems to have made the President trust him since he asks the agent to rescue his missing daughter, Ashley.

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, Leon has lost any trace of innocence and has fully become a capable and stoic fighter. Still, it is clear that his time as an agent is not all sunshine and rainbows because there is an ever-present darkness that seems to haunt Mr. Kennedy.

