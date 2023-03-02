How Many Seasons Will Yellowjackets Have?

Image Source: Showtime

With the highly anticipated Season 2 approaching, fans have been buzzing to see what happens next for the all-girl soccer team. From the reveal of adult Lottie and Van to the arrival of an additional cast member, there are plenty of new features to uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious woodlands. So, if you’re hungry to learn more, here’s how many seasons Yellowjackets is expected to have.

Yellowjackets Seasons, Explained

According to an Entertainment Weekly exclusive interview with multiple castmates, Yellowjackets will have five seasons filled with even more secrets and murders. The series’s co-creator, Ashley Lyle, states, “The original plan was five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that.” However, she indicates that the show won’t have any more installments after that since she believes the set amount will be enough to complete the cannibalistic saga.

Since the release of the Season 2 teaser trailer, many fans have been speculating about the identity of the Yellowjackets’ leader, the Antler Queen, along with what happens to Shauna as she deals with her pregnancy in the wilderness. But you can put those baby-eating theories to rest since Tawny Cypress, who plays adult Taissa, has confirmed this won’t happen.

Considering all the different storylines, it’s difficult to predict what will be expected in the fifth season. Jasmin Savoy Brown, the teen Taissa, also commented on this during the interview, stating, “It’s simply going to get worse and worse. I don’t know how we’ll be standing by season 5.” Nonetheless, we do at least know that Lottie will be taking on the leader role in Season 2, causing fans to think that she will take on the mantle of Antler Queen.

Other than this information, Elijah Wood will join the cast as a member of the Bureau of Citizen Detectives, in which Misty will finally get a partner in crime. You can also anticipate the rising of tension throughout the group, including Lottie and Natalie, as the team slowly loses their minds in the winter.

That does it for our guide on how many seasons Yellowjackets will have.

