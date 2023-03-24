How to Get Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake: Location & Cost

Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake, like the original game, forces players to work their way through from mediocre weapons to the strongest in the game as they go. Beginning with handguns, players will ultimately get the opportunity to purchase a Rocket Launcher. But where is the Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake, how do you find its location and how much does it cost?

The Rocket Launcher is one of the most powerful weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake, thanks mainly to the blast radius of its rockets.

They make clearing multiple foes at once far more simple than with a traditional weapon but, naturally, it has drawbacks like mobility and, on your first play-through, the Rocket Launcher only has one shot and no more can be found. Subsequent play-throughs will allow players to access an Infinite Ammo version of the Rocket Launcher.

Unlocking the Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There’s also quite a few things players have to do prior to being able to purchase the Rocket Launcher – it’s not an option for brand new players and you will have to do some levelling up first.

Specifically, players have to have defeated Del Lago – the lake monster boss – before they can get the Rocket Launcher. It is then available during Chapter 4 of RE4.

As with most other guns in the game, the Rocket Launcher is available to buy from the Merchant, who is accessible via boat and the shores of the lake (the same location you will have been in before fighting Del Lago). He also just pops up throughout your adventure in different areas, so be sure to keep an eye out for his telltale blue lantern.

Further, as you’d probably expect given its power, the Rocket Launcher costs quite a lot. It is available for 80,000 Pesetas.

That’s all there is to know about the Rocket Launcher in Resident Evil 4 Remake, including its location and cost. For more RE4 content, check out the related links below.

Related Posts