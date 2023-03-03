How to Get Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Credit: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features various cool and interesting armor sets that players can obtain during their playthrough. One of the most sought-after equipment is perhaps the Qinglong armor, which is named after one of the Dragon Gods in Chinese mythology. If you want to know how to get the Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’ve come to the right place.

Unlocking Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Unfortunately, you cannot obtain the Qinglong armor by simply playing the game. One of the ways to get it is by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which costs $84.99. It is pretty expensive, but thankfully you can still acquire the gear by buying the Season Pass for $24.99.

However, if you plan to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, here is the complete list of every item you will receive:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty base game

Digital Art Book

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Season Pass

For those who are not interested in getting the Digital Art Book and Digital Mini Soundtrack, you may consider buying the Season Pass. Besides unlocking the Qinglong armor, it will also give you access to these upcoming DLCs:

Battle of Zhongyuan (June 2023)

Conqueror of Jiangdong (September 2023)

Upheaval in Jingxiang (December 2023)

So, that’s everything you should know on how to get the Qinglong Armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you need more help with the game, we have other guides that may aid you on your journey in Ancient China, like the best build for beginners article.

