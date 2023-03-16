How to Fly Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Connect with us

Hogwarts Legacy Promotional Art.
Image Credit: Avalanche Software
Hogwarts Legacy allows players to live out their fantasies of becoming witches and wizards, like flying on broomsticks. The game features several mounts you can use during flight, but the humble broom is the first one you can unlock. If you want to know how to fly a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide can explain this mechanic in detail.

Hogwarts Legacy Broom Controls Guide

Hogwarts Legacy Broom control.
Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can obtain your first broomstick by completing the first Flying lesson with Professor Kogawa and purchasing one from Spintwitches in Hogsmeade. You should already get an overview of how to use it during the class, but here are the controls you need to know to be a master at flying:

ActionPlayStationXboxPC
MountL1 + ○LB + BTab + 3
Change DirectionL StickL StickMouse
AscendingR Stick upR Stick upSpace
DescendingR Stick downR Stick downCtrl
Rotate CameraR Stick left and rightR Stick left and rightMouse
Flight SpeedHold R2 / Press L3Hold RB / Press LSShift
Speed BurstHold L2Hold LBLeft Click
DismountHold ○Hold BHold B

Do note that your Speed Burst gauge will quickly deplete if you fly too high. You can negate this effect by staying close to the ground, which will keep the meter full or help it recover faster. However, you will have to deal with numerous obstacles and enemies in your way.

Although Hogwarts Legacy lets you freely explore the world, there are some places where you cannot take flight. These locations include some parts of Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and dungeons. The game will also inform you through an icon near the mini-map whenever you enter areas where flying is banned.

If you feel that your broom is less than satisfactory, you can upgrade it by talking to Albie Weekes and completing various challenges. He will ask you to speak to a Slytherin student, Imelda Reyes, who you must beat in a race. You can receive three upgrades in total, but you will need to pay some Galleons to get them.

Here is how much you need to spend:

  • Upgrade 1: 1,000 Galleons
  • Upgrade 2: 4,000 Galleons
  • Upgrade 3: 7,500 Galleons

That is everything you need to know about how to fly a broom in Hogwarts Legacy. We have more articles about this Harry Potter game, so be sure to check them out before testing your new flying skill.

