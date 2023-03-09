Image via Bungie

How do we Weasel our way out of this one?!

Whether it’s a single-player experience or live service title like Destiny 2, it’s inevitable that bugs, glitches, and errors will rear their heads every now and then. If you’ve been having trouble with the error code Weasel, we’ve got the solution. Here’s everything you need to know about how to fix the Weasel error in Destiny 2.

Why Am I Receiving Weasel Error in Destiny 2?

The Bungie Help Twitter account has recently confirmed that there is an influx of Weasel errors cropping up across Destiny 2, right in the thick of players’ attempts to dominate the landscape of Lightfall.

We are investigating an increase in WEASEL errors, players being unable to log in to Destiny 2, and players being put into a login queue. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 9, 2023

As this issue is currently under investigation by the support team, an official fix is pending. If you’re the type that likes to get under the hood and try to repair the damage yourself, below are some instructions that could alleviate the issue altogether.

How to Fix Error Code Weasel in Destiny 2

Before you move forward with the solutions, it’s best to check Destiny 2’s server status to ensure their servers aren’t down. You’ll save yourself a lot of time if this was actually the culprit. If you’ve already done this and are still getting the error code, here’s what you need to do.

Switch to a wired connection. Similar to error code Centipede, error code Weasel points to a network issue, so it would be prudent to switch from Wi-Fi to a wired connection via Ethernet. You may switch back to Wi-Fi after troubleshooting the error, provided it doesn’t duplicate the error. Perform a power cycle. In the event that restarting Destiny 2 consistently causes error code Weasel, you’ll need to perform a power cycle. All this entails is shutting down your console on PC completely, then powering it back on. Double-check that you aren’t logged in elsewhere. Since Destiny 2 has cross save functionality, attempting to log into the game on one device while still logged in on another will cause the Weasel error.

Lastly, while not a solution, there is one cause that you should consider. Ask yourself this: Have you done something to receive a ban? If you were suddenly kicked from the game and see the Weasel error code, it’s possible you were banned or, at the very least, restricted.

With that, we can close the book on everything related to how to fix the Weasel error in Destiny 2. For more related content, expand your weapon collection by learning how to unlock Revision Zero. If it’s help with a mission you need, check out how to get through blocked lasers during Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

