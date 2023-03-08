How To Fix Destiny 2 Crashing on PS5 Consoles

Image Source: Bungie

With the latest release of Lightfall, many players have tuned in to take down the newest threat in a Neptunian city. However, various platform users have indicated issues that can prevent them from playing the game. In this guide, we’ll help you with this inconvenience by explaining how to fix Destiny 2 crashing on the PS5.

Destiny 2 PS5 Crashing Solutions

To fix Destiny 2 crashing on the PS5, you can try one of the following methods:

Restart the game/console.

Ensure that you have the latest system and game updates.

Reinstall Destiny 2.

Check the Destiny Server Status.

Wait for Bungie to address the problem.

The first step you can do is the standard procedure of restarting the game or console to see if it fixes the crashing error. Players can also check for updates on their systems or Destiny 2, itself, since Bungie has added a few fixes. Currently, the developers have initiated background maintenance to resolve multiple issues, including an investigation for PS5 users.

We are currently investigating an increase in crashes for players on PS5 consoles. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 8, 2023

Some players have noted that the crash occurs when they participate in the Terminal Overload event, so you may need to steer clear of this particular task for the time being.

Other than these techniques, you can try to delete and reinstall the game, given that this solution has helped others in the past. Nonetheless, don’t worry too much about losing saved data because the game automatically does this online. Additionally, Guardians can check the Server Status to get the latest information from Bungie, as well as a timeline of past updates.

Unfortunately, you may need to wait until the developers fix the PS5 crashing bug if none of these steps work, but at least they are looking into it.

That covers everything you need to know about how to resolve Destiny 2 PS5 crashing issue. For more help, you can check out our guide on how to fix the Invisible Player glitch. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

