Players can find numerous Battle Flags and Marking Flags as they explore various Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty battlefields. Both objects are important to discover because they will ensure you have a high Fortitude Rank when facing the area’s boss. If you want to know how to dominate In Search of the Immortal Wizard battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this guide can help you.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ‘In Search of the Immortal Wizard’ Battlefield Guide

You can find five Battle Flags and five Marking Flags during In Search of the Immortal Wizard mission. Here is how you can discover all of them:

Battle Flag 1

You will begin your journey on Mount Tianzhu in front of the first Battle Flag. There are many Shuigui nearby, so be sure to use all of your Genuine Qi to level up.

Battle Flag 2

Keep progressing until you arrive at a junction, then turn right. You will see a Changgui on your left, and there is actually a Marking Flag behind it. I suggest not going for it yet since there is another Changgui close by, and your Morale Rank may be too low to handle them.

A large Huoshu will notice your presence and attack you from behind a row of bamboo. Keep your distance when it’s about to die since it will explode and hurt you if you are too close. Once you defeat it, you will find the second Battle Flag.

Marking Flag 1

You will see a small pavilion containing a chest, but don’t be too hasty to open it. A Zhu Yan is waiting on top of the roof, and you must kill it first before taking the path behind the structure. You will enter a small area containing one Huoshu and the first Marking Flag.

Battle Flag 3

You need to return to the pavilion and cross the rock bridge to find the third Battle Flag. It will be protected by several Huoshu and one Changgui.

Marking Flag 2

To find the second Marking Flag, you can take the road to your left, which will also lead you to your spawning area. Two Changgui will block your way, but thankfully you can beat them one by one if you are careful.

The first will patrol the road, while the second beast will be behind a row of old bamboo you can destroy. You can try to taunt the first one into approaching you and pulling it away from the other Changgui. Of course, if you are confident about your skill, you can take them both simultaneously.

Do be aware since you are returning to the spawning area, you may accidentally stumble on Shuigui on the river. They may join in the fight and make the battle even harder.

Marking Flag 3

It’s time to retrace your steps and return to the pavilion. You will need to enter the area below by dropping from an opening on the right side of the bridge. After walking for a bit, you will see a small river which you need to cross.

The Flag is not up the stairs but behind the old bamboo on your right side. One big Huoshu and several smaller ones will attack you, but you should find the third Marking Flag at the end of this road.

Battle Flag 4

Head back to the river and walk through a shallow pond where several Shuigui are currently relaxing. They won’t let you pass easily, so you need to beat them all. The fourth Battle Flag will be waiting for you behind some rocks.

Marking Flag 4

You may already notice the next Marking Flag when fighting the Shuigui on the pond. You just need to climb the stairs past the fourth Battle Flag to reach it. You will even encounter a Shitieshou that you can feed materials containing iron, like your weapons, in exchange for other items.

Past the cute panda monster, you will see another row of old bamboo that you can destroy. You must break several lines of them before dropping down to a ledge where the fourth Marking Flag lays.

Battle Flag 5

You can continue climbing the stairs and enter a corrupted cave. You will discover the last Battle Flag inside, but as you can see, it is red, which means you need to beat an enemy to claim it.

The moment you approach the Flag, a crocodile monster will leap out of the ground and attack you from below. Zhupolong loves to throw rocks at you, meaning its main element is Earth. You can use Wood Phase Wizardry Spells to weaken this creature.

The monster can send several rock projectiles at you, but sometimes it will unleash sharp rocky spikes that will skewer you if you are too close. At times, Zhupolong will even bury itself into the ground before leaping out like a dolphin. The creature is not a difficult mini-boss because its strikes are relatively slow, and as long as you time your deflections correctly, you should be able to defeat it in no time.

Marking Flag 5

The last Marking Flag can also be found within the cave. You can climb the ledge-covered vines and turn left when you reach a junction. If you turn right, it will bring you to the final boss fight on this battlefield. The Flag is located on top of a high vine, and you must perform some platforming to reach it.

You can discover many items in this area, so don’t be in a hurry to face Aoye. You can get the Taoist’s House Key behind a rock outside the cave and a Golden Cicada Shell on a nearby ledge. You can also obtain the Despairing Taoist’s Note tucked away in a hidden chamber.

That is the end of our guide on how to dominate In Search of the Immortal Wizard battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you require more help to beat the game, be sure to check out these articles below.

