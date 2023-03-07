Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a unique system where players have a Morale Rank that influences the strength of their character in a specific zone. Discovering all Flags on a battlefield is a priority since they can ensure that you will have a high Fortitude Rank when facing the final boss of the area. So, here is a guide on how to dominate the Demon of the Yellow Heaven battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ‘The Demon of the Yellow Heaven’ Battlefield Guide

There are six Battle Flags and seven Markings Flags that you can find in the Demon of the Yellow Heaven mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Here is the path you can follow to discover all of them:

Battle Flag 1

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

As usual, you will spawn near the first Battle Flag on this battlefield. You will need to do some light platforming to reach it, but it is very easy to discover.

Marking Flag 1

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

It’s time to enter and explore the cave ahead of you. The first Marking Flag is nearby and protected by several soldiers. You may want to take care of the Warlock hiding behind rocks first since he can attack you from afar.

Battle Flag 2

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

There is a path behind the Warlock, and you can take it to find the second Battle Flag. There is actually another road to the village in the cave, but I suggest not going through it since it’ll lead you to a mini-boss battle against a Suanyu with a rather high Morale Rank.

Battle Flag 3

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

From your position in front of the second Battle Flag, you should already be able to see the next Flag within the village. It will be guarded by several enemies, and you should consider eliminating the archer first.

Marking Flag 2

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The second Marking Flag is also in the village. It is hiding inside a house near an archway with several patrolling soldiers.

Marking Flag 3

It’s time to move to the next area where you can find the Suanyu. There is no need to backtrack into the first cave because you can reach it by progressing through the village. You will eventually find a corrupted passage in front of you but don’t enter yet.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You can explore the area and find a small chest inside a house. Your companion, Sun Jian, will even tell you to look around when you are close. There is also a Golden Cicada Shell on the roof, and you can reach it using a nearby stack of boxes.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

After taking it, you can pass through the Huo Shu-infested passage and find yourself on a scaffolding. You will see a Marking Flag before you but don’t jump down yet. There is another one nearby. You need to turn right, and you should see a ledge that you can jump on. The Flag will be hidden between the rocks.

Battle Flag 4

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

After placing the third Marking Flag, you should be pretty close to the fourth Battle Flag guarded by a Suanyu. You can leap to the scaffolding below and enter the mini-boss arena.

Marking Flag 4

You can turn around and head over to the other side of the village. Be careful, though. You will encounter a roaming Changgui and many demonized soldiers. The fourth Marking Flag is located on top of a wooden structure.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You may think you can just jump from the scaffolding, but no, you need to climb the taller tower beside you. Once on top, you can reach the wooden structure by performing a double jump. You may fail several times, so it may be wise to clear the area first.

Marking Flag 5

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You need to turn around and head straight to the edge of the village, and you should be able to see a house in the corner. You must defeat a Demonized Officer to unlock the fifth Marking Flag inside the building.

Battle Flag 5

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The fifth Battle Flag can be found in front of the gate. It is guarded by a Changgui and several demonized soldiers, but you may want to take care of the enemies on top of the nearby wooden structures first.

Marking Flag 6

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You can now head up to the wooden structures surrounding the gate. There are two ladders on your left and right, and both will bring you to the highest level. Your destination is the roof of a mansion beyond the wall.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Walk on the rooftop and head right. You should be able to see a huge hole, and the Marking Flag can be found in the room below.

Marking Flag 7

You are now on the other side of the wall and, unfortunately, surrounded by a group of enemies. Some are inside the building, while others are patrolling the courtyard. Thankfully, even if you are killed, you can easily return to the area by opening the gate.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The last Marking Flag can be reached by climbing on top of another roof, and you can use a wooden platform in front of the building. Walk to the backside of the mansion, and you will find another hole that leads into a room containing a chest.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The seventh Marking Flag is located beyond a passage in the cliff. It is somewhat blended into the background, so you may accidentally bypass it without noticing. Embarrassingly, it took me several walks back and forth before I finally saw the path.

Battle Flag 6

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The last Battle Flag is easy to find but not so easy to reach since you will be invaded by Zhao Hong on your way there. You can return to the courtyard and climb the stairs. Be careful of the Warlocks beside the steps because they will throw magic spells as you progress.

You must also eliminate a Demonic Officer that protects the Flag. He will even be accompanied by a pyromaniac soldier who will launch firebombs at you. After beating them, don’t forget to open the chest on the left side of the Flag.

That is the end of our guide on how to dominate the Demon of the Yellow Heaven battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Twinfinite also has other articles that may help you with the game, like how to beat Zhang Jiao, the final boss of this mission.

