How Difficulty Scaling Works in Redfall, Explained

Redfall is the newest project from the masterminds behind the action stealth title, Dishonored, throwing players into the quaint town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with vampires. As more info has come out on Arkane Studios’ latest project, fan questions have been piling up, as many want to know more about the ins and outs of the game’s co-op components, including the recently revealed difficulty scaling system. If you’re one of the many questioning the newest system, here’s what you need to know about how difficulty scaling works in Redfall.

Difficulty Scaling in Redfall, Explained

Arkane Studios is looking to nail a different approach with Redfall by introducing a dynamic difficulty scaling system. This was mentioned during a recent Q&A the team held in the official Discord server for the upcoming first-person shooter, along with plenty of juicy details.

For the unaware, Redfall is a single-player game, but there is co-op capability, which is why this system is coming in. Essentially, as described by Arkane, this system will look to balance the experience for players who prefer to play solo or in parties, as it will take into account how many players are playing to adjust the difficulty of enemy encounters, how frequently elites arrive, and resource distribution.

That said, the changes implemented aren’t “blanket changes,” meaning some portions of Redfall are naturally designed to be easy or hard. It’s an interesting system, as some co-op games have seen massive imbalances, and while we don’t know how this exactly translates as Redfall isn’t out yet, we’ll be sure to monitor direct results as it arrives.

