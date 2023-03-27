Image Source: MiHoYo

The HoYoverse has expanded with Honaki: Star Rail, which takes Welt Yang into an alternate universe following the events of Honkai Impact 3rd. As with Genshin Impact, players can redeem special codes from promotions or events to unlock extra items. Below you will find all the active and inactive codes for Honkai: Star Rail to keep track of what you have already unlocked.

All Active Honkai: Star Rail Codes

At the moment, there aren’t any codes for Honkai: Star Rail, as the game isn’t out yet but will be available for PC, Android, and iOS devices on April 26. There will also be a further PS4 and PS5 release at an unknown date, but presumably later this year.

As said, Genshin Impact has extra redeemable codes, so it is fully expected that Honkai: Star Rail will continue this, and we will keep an eye on the official Twitter account and YouTube channel to bring you all future codes. We expect there will be at least a few dropping around the game’s full launch.

If you’d like a small headstart when the game does launch, there are rewards for taking part in the official site’s pre-registration.

All Expired Honkai: Star Rail Codes

There haven’t been any active or expired codes at the moment, but there are likely to be at least a few codes around the time of release that we will add to this guide in the appropriate location.

For now, this is everything you need to know regarding all the active and expired codes in Honkai: Star Rail. For more Honkai: Star Rail news and guides, be sure to take a look at our links below.

