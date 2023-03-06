Hogwarts Legacy Hippogriff Marks the Spot Walkthrough: How to Use Henrietta’s Map

Image Source: Avalanche Software

As you travel the world of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll discover many maps of secret locations filled with valuable treasures. One, in particular, is the Hippogriff Marks the Spot quest, where you must use Henrietta’s Map. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete this mission.

How to Complete Hippogriff Marks the Spot in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can find the Hippogriff Marks the Spot quest in the Poidsear Coast:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The destination is in a Bandit Camp Castle, so you’ll need to get rid of them (or sneak past them) if you haven’t done so already. Once you do, you’ll want to head into a tent inside Poidsear Castle, as it has a very important item that you’ll need to grab known as Henrietta’s Map. Without this, you won’t be able to progress.

How to Get Henrietta’s Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Then, you can grab Henrietta’s Map on a table, which should have a waypoint on the map. Players can use the item to locate a castle in Manor Cape at Henrietta’s Hideaway (there will be a few enemies there):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

With Henrietta’s Map, players can pinpoint the doorway and go inside:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To complete the rest of the mission in Hogwarts Legacy, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Use Incendio or Confringo on the structure with the statue on the left. Cast Accio to drag the block to the fire symbol structure. Perform Confringo or Incendio on the fire block and Glacius on the ice block. Go through the doorway and eliminate the enemies. Solve the fire puzzle. You must follow the pattern of the fire puzzle (like the image below) from Henrietta’s Map by using Glacius to get rid of the flames and casting Confringo to reignite the correct ones. Players can use aim mode for a better targeting system. Go to the hidden room to collect your reward.

Once you open the chest, you will gain the Treasure-Seeker’s Gloves, which is a part of a complete set, including the Attire from the Cursed Tomb Treasure mission.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Hippogriff Marks the Spot quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, such as our guide on The High Keep quest.

Related Posts