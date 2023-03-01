Hogwarts Legacy Carted Away Side Quest Guide

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

During your adventure outside of Hogwarts Castle, you may stumble upon a distressed goblin near the Black Lake. Arn is one of many characters who can give side quests that grant you various rewards, such as cosmetics, upon completing your missions. In his case, he will become a merchant selling a special item. If you need a guide to complete the Carted Away side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, we can help you.

How to Complete Carted Away Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

When you talk to Arn, he will tell you that a group of Ranrok Loyalists stole his carts after he said that he did not support their bloody uprising. The merchant will inform you that his belongings should be in the nearby goblin camp and warn you of the danger. Of course, your player character will never listen to such caution and go there anyway.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The goblin camp should be marked on your map once you accept the quest. If you have obtained your first broom, the trip will be very quick, but the distance is still manageable even if you are on foot. If you don’t know already, you can sprint in Hogwarts Legacy by pressing R3/RS on your controller or holding down Shift on your keyboard.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once you have arrived at the camp, you must defeat all Ranrok followers in the area. There are a dozen of them in total, with some spawning mid-fight after you have defeated several goblins. You may want to eliminate the Loyalist Sentinel first since they can buff their allies and complicate the battle.

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After you have defeated all opponents, you can release the carts from their prison by opening the metal door. The wagons will begin to move by themselves and make their way back to their owner. You don’t need to wait for the carts to arrive and can simply return to the merchant immediately.

Your character will inform Arn about the good news, and he will be so overjoyed that he plans to create a painting as a tribute to the good relationship between goblins and wizards. You can discourage his decision, but it won’t matter since the merchant has made up his mind.

Besides obtaining the Goblin-Made Helmet cosmetic, completing the side quest will also let you purchase some wares from Arn. The goblin sells some useful items, but the most interesting object in his shop is the Silver Arrow Broom, which you can buy for 5,000 Galleons.

So, that will be the end of our guide on how to complete the Carted Away side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with other missions in the game, be sure to check out these Twinfinite articles.

