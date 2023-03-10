Is Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch? Answered

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact has catapulted itself into becoming one of the most popular live-service titles on the market. The game’s availability on many platforms helps it gain more players easily and grow its community. However, some fans may wonder if they can play Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, and we can answer that question for you.

Can You Play Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, you cannot play Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. HoYoverse announced their plan to make the game available on this console back on Jan 14, 2020. The developer posted a 30 second video on YouTube where they claimed the title was coming soon to this platform.

It has been many years since then, and there has been no new update regarding Genshin Impact’s availability on Switch. Nobody knows the reason behind this problem, but many fans are understandably disappointed.

If you scroll down to the video’s comment section, you can see many players sarcastically celebrating the anniversaries of waiting for Genshin Impact to finally come out on their preferred platform. Some fans are hoping that the plan to release the game on the console has not been canceled, and they are still willing to wait.

It is certainly strange that there has been no update at all about this matter for these past years. After all, the title did not have the same issues when the developer announced that Genshin Impact would come out on PS5 back in 2021. On the other hand, it seems that HoYoverse also does not have any intention of releasing the game on Xbox.

Although disappointing, hopefully, that answers your question about whether you can play Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. Twinfinite also has more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before returning to Teyvat.

