The long and the short of it.

There are plenty of aspects that separate characters from each other in Genshin Impact, and one of those things is height. Whether you’re trying to fit into a small space or climb, a character’s height determines a few different matters. Plus, it can be fun to see how your various characters stack up against each other and who the tallest person in Genshin is.

Here are all the Genshin Impact characters ranked by height from shortest to tallest.

The Shortest Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

All of these characters fall under five feet (or 152 centimeters), making them the shortest characters in Genshin Impact. Some of these make sense because of their age or circumstances.

Qiqi

The shortest character in the game is Qiqi, who stands at a proud 4’4”, or 133 centimeters. According to lore, Qiqi is a zombie and her body was prevented from aging when she was a child.

Klee

Klee, the daughter of Hexenzirkel leader Alice, is a young child with a pension for blowing things up. It makes sense that the walking firecracker is a little bundle of joy that’s only 4’5”, or 135 centimeters.

Dori

Despite her small stature of 4’6”, or 138 centimeters, Dori’s one of the best merchants in Sumeru. Most people don’t assume that she’s got anything you could want on the Black Market, giving her an advantage in the field.

Yaoyao

Yaoyao’s one of the shortest characters in the game coming in at 4’6”, or 138 centimeters. The short girl may look like a child, but she works to be seen as a true apprentice to Madam Ping and studies with the Adepti and Cloud Retainer.

Nahida

The most powerful short character on this list is Nahida, who’s also 4’6”, or 138 centimeters. The Dendro Archon was reborn, hence why she looks like a child. However, Nahida is incredibly smart and cares for the people of Sumeru, exuding wisdom way beyond what her appearance shows.

Sayu

Sayu is a ninja who’s always sleeping. Why? She believes that sleeping will help her replenish energy and grow taller than 4’6”, or 138 centimeters.

Diona

Despite only being 4’7”, or 140 centimeters, tall, Diona is one of the best bartenders around. While she hates alcohol and is trying to destroy the industry from the inside with horrible drinks, she’s been blessed with the power to make everything she makes taste good — she just doesn’t know it.

Five Foot One Inch Tall Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

This group of people barely made it from sitting at the bottom of the list. Some of the most powerful characters in the game are 5’1”, or 156 centimeters, tall.

Kamisato Ayaka

Ayaka, one of the two heads of the Kamisato Clan, barely escapes the shortest tier of Genshin Impact characters. While she’s one of the shortest adults in the game, her brother is one of the tallest.

Ganyu

Another short queen to add to the list is Ganyu, who also happens to be the other hyper-powerful Cryo DPS alongside Ayaka. The half-human, half-qilin is self-conscious about a lot of things, but her height isn’t one of them.

Hu Tao

The Director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao, is another of the shortest characters in the game. However, unlike many of the others, she doesn’t actually have a heel to her shoes.

Amber

Outrider Amber is also pretty short despite her tall bandana. What she lacks in height she makes up for with her endless energy and personality.

Sucrose

Sucrose the Alchemist is the last of the 5’1”, or 156 centimeters, tall characters. However, she has animal ears that slope downwards — if they pointed up like Tighnari’s, she’d be further up this list.

Five Foot Two Inches Tall Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

The following characters are all 5’2”, and most of them are 158 centimeters tall. The shortest male falls into this category, but the rest of it is full of women.

Faruzan

Faruzan may look tiny, but she’s incredibly fierce and a bit cocky. Despite being one of the smaller characters, she’s commonly discussed as though she’s over 100 years old — while this could be an exaggeration, she definitely likes to remind people that she’s above them in everything but height.

Fischl

Fischl is one of the most unique characters in Genshin Impact. Her real name is Amy, and she’s basically constantly in cosplay with an Electro bird, Oz, who translates some of her haughty language. She’s also always in heels, yet she’s still incredibly short.

Keqing

The human that’s second-in-command of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing, isn’t very tall either. She doesn’t have much faith in the gods/archons, which may be because she’s miffed over height despite being one of the most powerful beings in the region.

Noelle

As a maid/knight in a gacha game, Noelle is always wearing a heeled boot. The heels don’t do much except put her on par with some of the shortest characters in the game, though.

Barbara

Barbara’s a pop star and a fairly short one at that. However, her intense passion and devotion to the Anemo Archon, Barbatos, makes her feel like she stands much taller.

Layla

It’s hard to tell Layla’s full height because she’s constantly trying to figure out how to sleep or relax. She’ll quickly lean on her shield when given the chance, even if she’s in combat.

Lumine

The female Traveler, whose canon name is Lumine, is also among the smaller characters in the game. It’s interesting that Hoyoverse gave the male Traveler, whose canon name is Aether, a taller model.

Mona

Mona attempts to make up for her height with her ridiculously oversized hat, but it isn’t fooling anyone. However, it may do its job of keeping Mona hidden from her master after a mistake that she’s afraid to own up to.

Xiangling

Chef Extraordinaire Xiangling might be small, but her intense flavor combinations are out of this world. Just stay clear of the slime concoctions she makes.

Xiao

Xiao is the shortest male character in Genshin Impact, but no one holds that against him. His design is incredibly well done and something that developers have explained in detail in the past.

Yanfei

The lawyer from Liyue isn’t very tall, but she can still intimidate opponents in a legal setting.

Xinyan

Who said you had to be tall to be a rockstar? Not Xinyan.

Yun Jin

As an opera singer, Yun Jin is given the spotlight on stage. This works great for her since she’s not very tall to begin with.

Collei

Collei is the only person in Genshin Impact who’s five feet two inches tall (that’s 159 centimeters). She’s got one more centimeter of height than every other character in this group, but it doesn’t matter in anything except cutscenes.

Five Foot Three Inches Tall Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Most of these members are generally seen as older characters in the game, ranging from older teen to ancient Archon. At five foot three inches, or 161 centimeters, tall, these characters just barely hold their head higher than those younger than them.

Albedo

Considering Albedo was created by a witch of the Hexenzirkel, you’d think he’d have a bit more height. However, it looks like Rhinedotter didn’t think about height when giving Albedo life.

Nilou

Similarly to Yun Jin, Nilou doesn’t need height — she gets all the attention she needs from dancing on stage and helping the people of Sumeru.

Gorou

Gorou’s height is helped by his ears. While they’re not the tallest on this list, it keeps him from being in tiers below him despite his youth.

Tighnari

Tighnari may be one of the shorter adult males in the game if he didn’t have incredibly tall ears.

Venti

Despite being ages old (literally), the Anemo Archon appears quite small. However, it’s the perfect persona for Barbatos as it lets him live freely and secretly in Monstadt.

Cyno

Cyno may be one of the most feared characters in the game from those who know him, but General Mahamatra’s height isn’t what’s intimidating.

Wanderer

The Wanderer doesn’t need height — he can just use his Anemo vision to fly around Teyvat and pretend to be tall.

Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu’s height is perfect for her ninja ways. She’s not too tall or too short to get the job done.

Yoimiya

While Yoimiya may have more height than other characters with her personality, some of that comes with the platform-esque shoes she wears and her high ponytail.

Chongyun

Exorcists don’t need to be tall to take down spirits, which is something that greatly benefits Chongyun.

Bennett

Despite having a reputation as unlucky, Bennett is strangely luckier than many others his age when it comes to height.

Kazuha

Kazuha also doesn’t need to be tall considering his vertical jump rivals that of the legendary yaksha, Xiao.

Kokomi

Despite being one of the shorter adult women, Kokomi has a powerful presence as a Hydro applicator and as the leader of Watatsumi Island.

Mika

Mika doesn’t have an exact height quite yet, but dataminers say his character is actually a bit taller than Xiao.

Mika should be a bit higher than Xiao, even we don't include Mika's ahoge. — 🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) (@hxg_diluc) August 25, 2022

Five Foot Four Inches Tall Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Two characters in Genshin Impact are five foot four inches, or 164 centimeters, tall. There’s nothing that gives these characters an extra boost, like ears or heels, so it’s interesting that they’re the only two in the height range.

Razor

Everyone’s favorite wolf boy has a pretty unique height despite generally being categorized as a young adult. Perhaps he’s older than many realize.

Aether

Aether, the male Traveler, also has a unique height. Considering how unique the Traveler is, this is just another part of the male Traveler’s character that stands out.

Five Foot Five Inches Tall Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

The following characters are all five foot five inches, or 166 centimeters, tall. Some in the list are quite surprising, but most of them embody the height perfectly. While they may not be large and in charge, they’re wonderful side characters that stand strong on their own.

Eula

Eula, one of the Knights of Favonius, is perfectly normal and average height, which mirrors her actual character pretty well.

Shenhe

While Shenhe may have been raised by the enormous Cloud Retainer, she’s only considered this tall because of her impressively high heels.

Yelan

Yelan may be one of the best Hydro applicators in the game, but she’s another character that wears pretty high heels just to hit average height.

Yae Miko

The Electro Archon’s “sidekick,” Yae Miko, actually stands right beside her partner (when she’s not teleporting through the air).

Lisa

Lisa the Librarian’s average height is the perfect indication of her average gameplay — not incredible but not lacking either.

Xingqiu

Ironically, Xingqiu’s place in this height tier makes it so that the strongest Hydro units in the game are the same height. Considering he’s seen as a young adult, it’s interesting he’s this tall.

Raiden Shogun

The Electro Archon’s height makes perfect sense. While she’s pretty strong, she’s not particularly great when characters like Kuki Shinobu or Lisa exist.

Heizou

Heizou is one of the only males that fall into this height category. His gameplay is as forgettable as it is unremarkable, and his height mirrors that.

Five Foot Six Inches Tall Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

These Genshin Impact characters finally start to feel tall at five feet six inches, or 168 centimeters. The best part is that they’re all incredibly powerful and remarkable women.

Candace

Candace is commonly called a big sister by those unrelated to her, and her height definitely makes her feel that way.

Kujou Sara

While Kujou Sara isn’t the strongest character in this tier, she is hinted at being stronger than humans considering she’s a legendary tengu.

Dehya

The Flame Mane Dehya deserves her height, especially considering she’s one of the worst characters in Genshin Impact and needs a better kit.

Rosaria

Rosaria’s intimidating appearance is only furthered by her incredible height compared to other characters. She’s another character that falls into the big sister trope.

Ningguang

As the leader of Liyue after the “death” of Rex Lapis, Ningguang’s height is a perfect match for her station.

Jean

Jean is another fantastic female character that’s the pseudo leader of the Knights of Favonius, and her height makes her that much more impressive.

Beidou

Like many others in this tier, Beidou’s height suits her considering she’s a ship captain.

Five Foot Ten Inches Tall Genshin Impact Character

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

For some reason, Diluc gets his own category standing at five foot ten inches, or 180 centimeters, tall. It’s almost as if the Genshin Impact developers got one last laugh in and made him shorter than his rival/brother, Kaeya, on purpose.

The Tallest Genshin Impact Characters

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

At five foot eleven inches, or 182 centimeters tall, these characters topple over others in Genshin Impact. While none of them even hit six feet tall, the gap between their height and everyone else’s makes them appear even taller.

Ayato

Ayato has a tendency to think he’s better than most other people, and his height only drives that point home.

Childe

Tartaglia, Childe, or Ajax, is a Fatui Harbinger. While his personality might make it seem like he’s not intimidating, his height sure is.

Itto

The leader of the Arataki gang and descendant of the crimson oni in Inazuma has to be tall, and Itto fits that description.

Thoma

The “house caretaker” of the Kamisato siblings is quite tall — how else would he clean and take care of the giant estate?

Zhongli

Zhongli’s character model is known for a few different things, including high height. However, his tall stature is equally as impressive as his swagger.

Kaeya

Kaeya’s self-confidence is only rivaled by his height, with both of them larger than life.

Alhaitham

Of course one of the smartest people in the game has to be one of the tallest — that’s how Genshin Impact makes Alhaitham one of the best units in the game.

