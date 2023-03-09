Fruit Warriors Codes (March 2023)

Image via Roblox Corporation

Can’t get enough of One Piece-inspired games in Roblox? In that case, Fruit Warriors might just be your next jam. As soon as you log into the game, you can get right to work completing quests, improving skills, and even obtaining rare fruit that grants powerful abilities. However, we highly recommend starting off on the right foot using Fruit Warriors codes for free goodies.

All Working Roblox Fruit Warriors Codes

As of right now, the following Roblox codes are still valid and can be redeemed in Fruit Warriors for free stuff:

DAILYHOTFIX1 : Redeem this code for a 30-min x2 Beli boost and 30-min x2 EXP boost.

: Redeem this code for a 30-min x2 Beli boost and 30-min x2 EXP boost. BROKENCODES : Redeem this code for a 1-hour x2 Beli boost and a 1-hour x2 EXP boost.

: Redeem this code for a 1-hour x2 Beli boost and a 1-hour x2 EXP boost. RELEASE: Redeem this code for x5 Tokens

Normally, we’d recommend using these codes as soon as possible, and that’s true for the most part, but if any of the codes for Fruit Warriors provide a boost, hold onto them for a moment. First, pick your favorite spot to earn Beli and EXP, then use the code to maximize its effectiveness.

All Expired Fruit Warriors Roblox Codes

Sadly, the following Fruit Warrior codes are no longer in circulation and will NOT provide the rewards listed.

ACCIDENTALSHUTDOWN : This code used to redeem for x5 Tokens

: This code used to redeem for x5 Tokens SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: This code used to redeem for x5 Tokens

How to Redeem Fruit Warriors Codes

Redeeming codes in Fruit Warrior is as straightforward as it gets, even simpler than Anime Showdown. After launching the game:

Select Settings in the bottom-left of the screen. Type in a working code in the “Codes” field. Keep in mind they’re case sensitive, so it should be typed exactly how it’s listed above. Select the REDEEM button and profit!

There you have it: all Fruit Warriors codes and how they’re redeemed in-game. You’ll want to bookmark this page and check in regularly so you’re always up-to-date on the latest codes. For more related content, check out the links down below, and enjoy your free stuff!

