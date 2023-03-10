Is Fortnite Down? How to Check Fortnite Server Status

With it being an always-online game, there’s always the chance that Fortnite’s servers can go down. But how long will they be down for, what’s caused the issue, and how can you check the official server status according to developer and publisher Epic Games? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Are Fortnite Servers Down?

Yes, Fortnite’s servers are currently down as the v24.00 update is being rolled out to both servers and players’ consoles and PCs. This update introduces the new season — Chapter 4 Season 2. The downtime started at 2am ET on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Downtime for v24.00 #FortniteMega has begun. Matchmaking is now disabled. pic.twitter.com/ctM6zNgPyx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 10, 2023

Currently, there’s no estimation on when the issue will be resolved and players will be able to log back into Fortnite. Based on previous seasons, and the fact this update size is a little larger than usual, its expected downtime will run for around four to five hours. In other words, you can expect to be able to get past the Fortnite Servers Not Responding error and begin grinding out those Victory Royales around 7/8am ET.

How to Check Fortnite Server Status

To get up-to-date information on the status of Fortnite’s servers, you’ll want to head to the Fortnite server status page. At the time of writing, it states that the servers are down for scheduled maintenance and that Epic will be providing updates as necessary.

On this page, you’ll find a complete breakdown of all Epic Games server and service status’. In Fortnite, currently, you can see that everything is green and operational, suggesting Epic hasn’t indicate there to be an issue on their end.

