FIFA 23 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) 22 Predictions

The break in domestic football across Europe hasn’t stopped FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players from looking forward to another stacked Team of the Week, promising to bring yet more in-form cards into the action as we head towards Team of the Season and EA Sports FC 24. With that said, here are our FIFA 23 Team of the Week 22 Predictions.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 22 Predictions

Firstly, we’re giving another nod to England’s Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal winger starred in TOTW 21 but could easily receive another card by virtue of his incredible performances for England – dropping a goal and an assist in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Ukraine.

We also expect Mateo Retegui to feature, with the Italian contributing a goal in each of Italy’s European Championship Qualifiers. There’s also nods for Scott McTominay, Joselu and Renato Steffen.

You can check out our full FIFA 23 TOTW 22 Predictions below:

Danny Ward – Leicester City – GK

Renato Steffen – FC Lugano – CAM

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal – RW

Scott McTominay – Manchester United – CDM

Joselu – Espanyol – ST

Mateo Retegui – Tigre – CF

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan – CM

Rasmus Højlund – Atalanta – ST

Jay Stansfield – Exeter City – ST

Sam Hoskins – Northampton Town – LW

Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders – ST

Victor Malcorra – Rosario Central – LM

Patson Daka – Leicester City – ST

Christian Ramirez – Columbus Crew – RW

Alex Balde – FC Barcelona – LB

Petros Mantalos – AEK Athens – CM

Robin Ziegele – FSV Zwickau – CB

Marcel Sabitzer – Manchester United – CM

Stefan Savic – Atletico Madrid – CB

Romelu Lukaku – Inter – ST

Carlos Teran – Chicago Fire FC – CB

Onur Bulut – Besiktas – CB

When Does FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

The Team of the Week releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT, meaning TOTW 22 will drop on March 29. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically take place on the weekend before.

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Team of the Week 22 in FUT. We’ll be sure to update this page when the team is confirmed by EA, so be sure to check back soon.

Related Posts