FIFA 23 Team of the Week 21 (FUT TOTW) Predictions

With another weekend of scintillating football in the books, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans can already get excited about the upcoming Team of the Week 21 (TOTW 21), which is set to release on March 22, 2023. Here are our predictions for FUT Team of the Week 21, based on the standout performances from around the world this matchweek.

Last week’s TOTW 20 boasted Leandro Trossard, Eder Militao and more, with this week’s set to offer some similarly high-value cards.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) 21 Predictions

A massive weekend of action saw a number of great matches, from Feyenoord besting Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena to Rennes stunning PSG in Paris. We’re opting for a player from each of those winning teams, throwing a nod to Benjamin Bourigeaud and Sebastian Szymanski.

Elsewhere, we expect to see another IF card go the way of Erling Haaland as a result of his eight goals across two matches, while Granit Xhaka looks likely to feature as he keeps Arsenal’s title march well on track.

🧱 GRANITTTT



❤️ XHAKA CAPS OFF A FREE-FLOWING MOVE TO MAKE IT THREE



🔴 3-0 🦅 (55) pic.twitter.com/KdKIxQBrMP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023

We’re also predicting IF cards for Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios, Lazio’s Mattia Zaccagni and Southampton’s Theo Walcott. Check out our full FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW 21 Predictions below:

Frederik Rønnow – Union Berlin – GK

Youssouf Sabaly – Real Betis – RB

Kevin Akpoguma – TSG Hoffenheim – CB

Iñigo Martinez – Athletic Club – CB

Giorgos Kyriakopoulos – Bologna – LB

Benjamin Bourigeaud – Stade Rennais FC – CM

Sebastian Szymanski – Feyenoord – CM

Granit Xhaka – Arsenal – CM

Theo Walcott – Southampton – RW

Mattia Zaccagni – Lazio – LW

Erling Haaland – Man City – ST

Steve Mandanda – Stade Rennais FC – GK

João Mario – Benfica – RM

Erhan Masovic – VfL Bochum – CB

Alexander Isak – Newcastle – ST

Carles Perez – Celta Vigo – RW

Andrej Kramaric – TSG Hoffenheim – ST

Matthias Zimmerman – Düsseldorf – RWB

Thiago Almada – Atlanta United – CAM

Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund – RW

Tim Kleindiest – 1.FC Heidenheim – ST

Elye Wahi – Montpellier – ST

Florian Pick – 1.FC Heidenheim – LM

When Does FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

The Team of the Week releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically takes place on the weekend before

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Team of the Week 21 in FUT. We’ll be sure to update this page when the team is confirmed by EA, so be sure to check back soon.

