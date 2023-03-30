Every New Car in Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure & How To Unlock

Playground Games

March 29 saw the release of Forza Horizon 5’s new Rally Adventure expansion, bringing a plethora of new content to fans of Playground Games’ 2021 racing title. The much anticipated update brought a new Rally Career mode to the game, letting players enjoy Sierra Nueva’s asphalt, dirt and night variations.

It also brought 10 new cars into the game, each with its own unique unlock method. Here, we taking you through every new car in the Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure expansion, as well as how to unlock all of them.

1. 2001 #4 Ford Focus RS

The 2001 #4 Ford Focus RS is one of the new cars added to the game, as driven by legendary Scottish rally star Colin McRae.

To unlock the 2001 #4 Ford Focus RS, players need to complete the initial drive in Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure.

2. 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

The 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck also debuts with Rally Adventure, offering a slightly smaller alternative to some of the other trucks in Forza Horizon 5.

To unlock the 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck, players need to win ‘The Narrows’ track.

3. 2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

The 2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck seems at first glance like the big brother of the Ford F-150, but it more than holds its own in any rallying environment.

To unlock the 2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck, players need to win “The Apex Run” track, which is versus Ambassador Alejandra.

4. 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’

At 50 years old the 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’ might be a retro vehicle, but it moves like anything from the 21st century on the rally course.

To unlock the 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’, players need to win the ‘Cascada Fuerte’ track.

5. 2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 ‘Trophy Jeep’

The 2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 ‘Trophy Jeep’ also joins the fun in Rally Adventure expansion, bringing a buggy chassis but all the verve and vigour of a much more powerful car.

To unlock the 2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 ‘Trophy Jeep’, players need to win the ‘Forest Trail’ track.

6. 2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

The 2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck is another big, tall and bulky truck thrown into the mix with Rally Adventure, but it’s deceptively fast and strong.

To unlock the 2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck, players need to win all Horizon Raptors Rally Event (8 in total).

7. 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

The 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition also came with Rally Adventure, giving players a boxy and compact option to take to the rallies.

To unlock the 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition, players need to win the ‘Raptor Race’ track, which is versus Ambassador Alex.

8. 2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

The 2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1 matches the 2022 Alumicraft in strength and power, giving players an alternative if they want one.

To unlock the 2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1, players need to win the ‘Cràteres Secos’ track.

9. 2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

As you can see, the 2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy comes with the small tyres and wheelbase that all Class 1 vehicles have to meet. It still packs a hefty punch though.

To unlock the 2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy, players need to win ‘Desafio’ track, which is versus Ambassador Ramiro.

10. Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

Rounding off Rally Adventure’s new vehicles is the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, the electric version of the world’s best selling vehicle.

To unlock the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, players need to win the ‘Horizon Badlands Goliath’ track, which is unlocked by beating all Ambassadors.

That’s every vehicle in the Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure expansion, as well as how to unlock them all. Note that the 1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1 also came with the update but, because it featured in the Horizon Wilds Takeover, it’s not classed as a brand new vehicle!

