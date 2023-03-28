Does Resident Evil 4 Remake Have VR Support? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake has proven to be a huge success for Capcom so far. It’s a great recreation of the 2005 original, while also bringing some new and more modern ideas to the table. If you’re wondering whether Resident Evil 4 Remake has VR support, here’s what you need to know.

When Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Getting VR Support?

Resident Evil 4 Remake will indeed be getting VR support, but there’s no set release date for it just yet.

Capcom had announced in February 2022 that development on the VR mode had just begun, which suggests that it’ll be a while before we see an official release, and we may only see it at the end of the year at the very earliest.

In addition to that, it’s also unclear whether VR support will be relegated to a separate game mode, or if it’s going to cover the entire base game itself. While Resident Evil 7 and Village did get VR support post-launch, those games also had the benefit of being first-person games, which lends itself well to a VR experience, whereas RE4 Remake is a third-person game.

Capcom has also confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be getting PSVR 2 support. In the meantime, if you really want the RE4 experience, the original game has a VR version as well, though you can expect it to be just a little clunkier than you might like.

That’s all you need to know about VR support for Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

