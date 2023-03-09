Does Eren Die in Attack on Titan? Answered

Image Credit: MAPPA

Attack on Titan is a series filled with death, and some fans may be familiar with watching their favorite character die in a gruesome or tragic way. Many may believe that Eren should be safe because he is the protagonist of the story. However, with the current state of the plot, it may cause some viewers to wonder if Eren will die in Attack on Titan.

***Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ending of Attack on Titan***

Will Eren Die in Attack on Titan?

Yes, Eren dies in Attack on Titan, and it is Mikasa who deals the final blow. Unsurprisingly, it’s all part of his plan. The protagonist can see into the future and the past thanks to the power of the Attack Titan. He orchestrates a narrative where he is the ultimate villain that must be stopped and assigns Armin, Mikasa, and his friends to become the world’s saviors.

Eren wants to ensure that the Eldians survive, and he cannot let the world have a chance to attack Paradis Island. At the same time, he also does not wish for the Subjects of Ymir to be seen as devils. He wants Armin, Mikasa, and his friends to be the bridge that connects the Eldians and the rest of the world.

Image Credit: Hajime Isayama and Kodansha

Eren lays out his plan to his allies in the Path but locks their memories away until after the battle ends because he does not wish for them to hold back during the final fight. It takes the effort of everyone in the group to weaken the protagonist, and in the end, Mikasa is the person who can successfully land the final blow.

That is everything you need to know about whether Eren dies in Attack on Titan.

