Does the Diablo 4 Beta Have PC Controller Support? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

When you’re taking your daily sabbatical through the catacombs of hell, fending off merciless demons en route, a feeling of complete control is of utmost importance. If you’re getting stuck into the Diablo 4 Beta on your brand new rig but want the ease of use that a console experience provides, you might want to ditch the keyboard and mouse. Does the Diablo 4 Beta Have PC Controller Support? Let’s find out.

Can You Use a Controller on PC for the Diablo 4 Beta?

The answer is yes, you can play the Diablo 4 Beta on PC with a controller if you so desire. Not only that, but if you’re finding it’s not offering the kind of precision you require, you can easily jump back to a keyboard and mouse setup. The game will automatically detect your input and adjust accordingly. Tinker with things a bit, and see what works best for you.

Diablo 4 is the first game in the series to have been built from the ground up with controller support as a focal point, as confirmed back in a quarterly update in February 2020 which stated:

This is the first time a Diablo game is being developed simultaneously for both PC and consoles, but the decision to support controller input on PC is what caused the greater paradigm shift for us. We wanted to give players the ability to switch between the two options freely, so our UI needed to be unified enough that swapping hardware inputs on the fly wouldn’t throw people completely off kilter. Angela Del Priore, Lead UI designer

As such, we knew that controller support would eventually find its way into the game. Regardless, it’s nice to have confirmation on whether this is present in the beta, so hack away at your leisure. Now that you’ve got the scoop on whether the Diablo 4 Beta has PC controller support, you might want to take a look on our other guides below. They’re devilishly delightful!

Related Posts