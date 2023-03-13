Did Ignatia Wildsmith Get Quieter in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Legacy’s newest patch exhibits a plethora of bug fixes and an overall performance enhancement for quests and character design. Yet, the only issue that wasn’t explicitly addressed is the annoyance of the talkative Floo Flame locations that have driven players mad with its repetitive dialogue. So here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Ignatia Wildsmith is quieter in Hogwarts Legacy.

Are the Floo Flames Quieter in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Although it wasn’t mentioned in the official patch notes, Ignatia Wildsmith’s dialogue has been reduced based on the negative feedback from numerous players. Before the update, Floo Flame locations often repeated the same talking points, from “Off on another adventure, are we?” or “What are you up to now?”

Not only did they sound off every time you teleported, but they also would speak to you whenever you passed them, resulting in an outcry to take away Ignatia’s voice. The community manager of Avalanche Software, Chandler Wood, confirmed that Wildsmith’s sound had been decreased to make the experience more enjoyable as you use the handy Floo Flame fast-travel.

Just confirmed an additional feature in this patch that didn't make it into the patch notes:



-Reduced the frequency of Ignatia Wildsmith's lines (a significant reduction), so while travel is definitely more convenient with Floo powder, you won't have to hear about it constantly. https://t.co/aNTkZ2ViuG — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) March 9, 2023

Witches or wizards can check out the latest update using the fast-travel or walking near one of Ignatia Wildsmith’s statues, which will now be much quieter than the previous version. Players can also look forward to other solutions, such as the Take the Biscuit fix that prevented many users from completing the quest, along with an improvement in character facial expressions.

Despite the newest patch, there are still issues with some missions and cosmetics, like the Merlin Cloak and Field Guide Pages. Fortunately, WB Games Support is gradually knocking out these problems and offering solutions via Twitter or the official Portkey Games Support website.

That covers everything you need to know about Ignatia Wildsmith in Hogwarts Legacy. While here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the game’s VR compatibility.

