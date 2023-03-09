How to Get the Riskrunner Exotic Submachine Gun in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

The Riskrunner is an exotic Submachine Gun in Destiny 2 that deals Arc damage to opponents while also giving you a buff when receiving Arc damage from enemies. While it was originally added into the game back in vanilla, it’s made a resurgence as of the newest expansion, Lightfall. If you’re among those wondering how to get the Riskrunner Exotic Submachine Gune in Destiny 2, there here is everything you need to know.

Destiny 2 Riskrunner Exotic Submachine Gun Guide

You are able to get this powerful Submachine Gun as an exotic engram from a randomized drop. It won’t have a high drop rate but you’ll be able to add it to your collection if you are lucky or you put a lot of time into the game. It may also show up in Xur’s randomized offerings when he appears each week.

If you are able to get this bad boy to drop for you, then it has a number of great perks and weapon mods that you’ll want to know about.

Riskrunner Submachine Gun Perks

The perks for the Riskrunner Submachine Gun are:

Arc Conductor – Taking Arc damage increases Riskrunner’s damage and your Arc resistance. Kills extend the time of this perk.

Arrowhead Beak – Increased handling speed and stability.

Extended Mag – Larger magazine but slower reloads.

Superconductor – When Arc Conductor is active, chance to create chain lighting and get ammo back with each shot.

Short-Action Stock – Increased handling speed.

Destiny 2 Riskrunner Exotic Submachine Gun Guide

Riskrunner Submachine Gun Weapon Mods

The weapon mods for the Riskrunner Submachine Gun are:

Summer Storm

Electric Violet

Third Rail

That is everything you need to know about how to get the Riskrunner Exotic Submachine Gune in Destiny 2. For more on the game, including how to check if the servers are down, refer to all of our related content down below

Related Posts