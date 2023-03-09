Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.3 Patch Notes Listed

Image Source: Bungie

As with many live-service games, bugs, and issues are prone to happen as live-service titles are constantly updated with new content. Destiny 2 isn’t oblivious to this cycle, and with the launch of Lightfall, plenty of bugs have caused the game to go haywire in some areas. The latest patch aims to address many of these bugs, and if you’re curious as to what’s being fixed, here’s what you need to know about Hotfix 7.0.0.3 and the patch notes that accompany it in Destiny 2.

What Are the Hotfix 7.0.0.3 Patch Notes in Destiny 2? Answered

Below, you’ll find what Hotfix 7.0.0.3 aims to fix, with many of the fixes targeting issues fans have had since Lightfall launched. You’ll find it covers quite a few issues, but it leaves a bit to be desired. Hotfix 7.0.0.3 fixes:

Gameplay and Investment

Fixed an issue where the Silkstrike Super’s Light attack was doing hidden double damage. We’ve removed the critical strike at the tip of the dart and instead granted the critical-strike behavior to the full length of the dart. The damage has been tuned to compensate.

Fixed an issue where Arcstrider’s Disorienting Blow melee ability was not costing energy on hit.

Fixed an issue where the Lightfall quest previously only tracked the campaign version of the Hypernet Current strike. It will now progress upon completion of any version of the strike.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused the Commendations screen to crash.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Manticore, Season of the Seraph´s Season Pass Destiny Exotic weapon was missing from collections.

Armor

Fixed an issue where element-focused armor mods would deactivate when spawning into an activity or respawning after death.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal artifact could cost Glimmer to reset.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger armor mods were incorrectly activating in Crucible game modes.

Fixed an issue where players were able to duplicate ammo drops.

As far as patch notes go, this latest one addresses quite a few issues, but it leaves much to be desired. The race for World’s First in the Root of Nightmares is commencing on March 10, 2023, and players have been very vocal with issues like frame rate drops, mods, and player invisibility being a notable concern. Here’s hoping Bungie can get it all sorted out ahead of the Raid.

That’s all you need to know about Hotfix 7.0.0.3, including the patch notes and how it impacts Destiny 2. For more Destiny tips and tricks, scroll on to our related section below.

