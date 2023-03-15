Best Rocket Launchers for PvE, PvP, & Gambit in Destiny 2 (2023)

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

With the arrival of the Lightfall DLC, Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 have once again risen to the top as the best heavy weapons to use. That said, only a handful be considered the best. So today, let’s discuss the best rocket launchers for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in Destiny 2 in 2023 as of Lightfall.

Best PvE Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2

Bump in the Night (Power, Stasis) – Obtained from Banshee.

(Power, Stasis) – Obtained from Banshee. Deathbringer (Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Eyes of Tomorrow (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt. Hezen Vengeance (Power, Solar) – Possible reward from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid.

(Power, Solar) – Possible reward from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid. Gjallarhorn (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Complete the exotic quest, And Out Fly the Wolves.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Complete the exotic quest, And Out Fly the Wolves. Royal Entry (Power, Void) – Vanguard Strike rank-up packages.

(Power, Void) – Vanguard Strike rank-up packages. The Hothead (Power, Arc) – Obtained from Nightfall activities.

Rocket Launchers in PvE are in a great spot right now. With the massive nerf to Linear Fusion Rifles, the Lightfall DPS meta has shifted to Rocket Launchers, with plenty to choose from.

New additions from last year include Bump in the Night and Royal Entry, great choices for high DPS against bosses. Bump in the Night is one of the strongest Legendary Rocket Launchers in the game currently, as its perk, Chill Clip, can deal double the amount of damage to a boss than any other Rocket could.

The Hothead is also a top-tier choice, as it can roll with Clown Cartridge, allowing you to reload two shots into the magazine. It is currently the most-used Legendary Rocket Launcher in endgame PvE activities.

Gjallarhorn is still leading the charge as the best overall Rocket Launcher in the game, as it has great DPS and, more importantly, buffs other Legendary Rockets in proximity. It would take a pretty substantial nerf to dethrone this weapon.

Unfortunately, Lightfall did not introduce any new Rocket Launchers, but that will probably change later in the year as more seasons release.

Best Rocket Launchers for PvP in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Any legendary with tracking or in the Precision Frame works fine

Deathbringer (Power, Void) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Void) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Eyes of Tomorrow (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt. Truth (Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Wardcliff Coil (Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Gjallarhorn (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Complete the Exotic quest, And Out Fly the Wolves.

Rockets in PvP are always tricky to discuss. Power ammo is scarce, so consistently using them is not likely. That said, the ones listed above are a great choice for when you do obtain Power ammo.

However, since you’re only given one shot, you’re probably better off using an LMG or a Sword, which will grant more ammo and more opportunities to kill someone.

That’s all for our best rocket launchers in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit in 2023. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations, then be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got for the game down below.

