Dead by Daylight Mobile Codes
Free stuff to appease the Entity.
An important aspect of Dead by Daylight on mobile devices is unlocking customization items to make your character(s) stand apart from the rest. The game also includes the ability to use special codes to unlock themed items and free stuff. Here are all of the Dead by Daylight Mobile codes.
All Active Dead by Daylight Mobile Codes
As of March 21, 2023, there are 15 codes active in Dead by Daylight Mobile. These are different from the codes for the PC and console versions of Dead by Daylight.
- CAWCAW: Feathers of Pride Charm
- CELEBRANDO: 50,000 Bloodpoints
- CHEGADAS: 150,000 Bloodpoints
- COLDSTARE: Deathslinger, Blight, and Twins’ Frosty Eyes
- ICEYYOU: Artist and Trickster Frosty Eyes
- LUCKY: Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer
- LUCKYBP2023: 168,888 Bloodpoints
- LUNAR: Lunar New Year cosmetics
- MAKEMECRYO: Oni and The Plague Frosty Eyes
- NICE: 69 Bloodpoints
- ONEMILLIONSOULS: Twitter Charm
- PRIDE2022: Two Pride Charms
- PRIDE: Rainbow Flag Pride Charm
- RABBIT: Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon
- WARRIORPUPPERS: Warrior Puppers Charm
All Expired Dead by Daylight Mobile Codes
The below Dead by Daylight Mobile codes are expired and will no longer work, but you can see what was possible to unlock at one point.
- 59th39: 59,000 Bloodpoints
- 78SNOXXG: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- AD800947-01A7-4DEF-8aAD-40DDC501DE50: 250,000 Bloodpoints and 1,000 Shards
- ALIENWARE: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS: 10 Rift Fragments
- BETTERTHANONE: 200,000 Bloodpoints
- BILIBILI300K: 300,000 Bloodpoints
- BLOODBANK: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- BLUEBIRDBEEG: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- BOOP: Meg Piggy Mask
- BUBBLES: Shark Charm
- CAISHEN: 88,888 Bloodpoints
- CAKEWALK: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- CIPHERSALAD: 150,000 Bloodpoints
- DBDDAYJP2020: 202,000 Bloodpoints.
- DBDWEBSITE: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- DEDOBAJP2022: 300,000 Bloodpoints, 1,000 Shards, 20 Rift Fragments
- DIEHARDDIVA2022: 50,000 Bloodpoints
- DISCORD150K: 150K Bloodpoints
- DISCORD200K: 200,000 Bloodpoints
- DOUBLERAINBOW: 200,000 Bloodpoints
- DWIGHTCROW: Dwightcrow Charm
- DbDDayJP2021: 202,100 Bloodpoints
- DedobaNoHi: Protective Talisman Charm
- EASYASABC: 150 Bloodpoints
- ENERGY: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- ENTITYDISPLEASED: 1 Bloodpoint
- ENTITYPLEASED: 150,000 Bloodpoints
- ETERNALBLIGHT: Blighted Jack Charm
- FINN: 10,000 Bloodpoints
- FORHONOR: For Honor Charm
- FROSTYBLIGHT: The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
- FROSTYDEATH: The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
- FROSTYTWINS: The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
- GETTHATBAG: 10 Rift Bags
- GIGXLM3G: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- HALLOWHOOPS: 1,031 Bloodpoints
- HAPPY1001: 100,000 Bloodpoints.
- HELLOTHERE: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- HISSANDHERS: Charm
- HOHOHO: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- HOLIDAYFORMAL: Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
- HOLIDAYSPECIAL: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- IGBPPARTY: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- INSERTCOIN: Arcade Machine Charm
- INTHISECONOMY: 50,000 Bloodpoints
- JAPAN300K: 300,000 Bloodpoints
- KENPOUKINENBI2021: 40,000 Bloodpoints
- KodomonoHi2021: 60,000 Bloodpoints
- LANTERNFESTIVAL: 15 Rift Fragments
- LIGHTSCAMERABP: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- LIVEORDIE: A Charm
- LOVEBIRD: Raven Heart Charm
- LUCKYMONEY: 16,888 Bloodpoints
- METATRON: Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
- MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO: 50,000 Bloodpoints
- MORICHRISTMAS: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- MidorinoHi2021: 50,000 Bloodpoints
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING: Killer’s Stocking Charm
- NEWYEARNEWENTITY: New Year 2021 Charm
- NICESTOCKING: Survivor’s Stocking Charm
- NOTATRICK: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- NOVAS: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- OCANADA: Maple Leaf Charm
- OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE: 200,000 Bloodpoints
- ONLY5000: 5,000 Bloodpoints
- OVER5000: 5,001 Bloodpoints
- PATHFINDER: Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
- PRIDE2022: Updated Pride Charm, Old Pride Charm
- Pieceofcake: Rainbow Flag Pride Charm
- RANKROULETTE: 250,000 Bloodpoints
- REVEALED: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- RIFT: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- RIVALSJP: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- RIVALSKR: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- RIVALSTH: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- SEASONSBLEEDINGS: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- SHARKY: 10,000 Bloodpoints
- SNAPSNAP: Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
- SWEETDREAMS: Perk Treats Charm
- THANKYOU: 150,000 Bloodpoints
- THISISACODE: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- THREEWITCHES: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- TOOTHFACE: 10,000 Bloodpoints
- TREATYOURSELF: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- TWITCHORTREAT: Trap-o-Lantern Charm
- TWITCHRIVALSTW2022: 200,000 Bloodpoints
- TWITTERLORGE: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- TWOSDAY: 222,022 Bloodpoints
- UNSTABLE: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- VK100K: 100,000 Bloodpoints
- VK130UP: 150,000 Bloodpoints
- VOID: 25,000 Bloodpoints
- WINNERWINNER: PUBG Frying Pan Charm
- WITCHPLEASE: Trick or Treat Charm
- bilibili200k: 200,000 Bloodpoints
- friskkuwurawrxd2022: 50,000 Bloodpoints
How to Redeem Codes in Dead by Daylight Mobile
Fortunately, redeeming these codes in Dead by Daylight Mobile is quite easy. When you’re in the game, you need to open the store and then press Redeem Code on the screen to bring up the text box to input the code of your choice.
Please be aware they are case-sensitive, so only type them as they appear above. While this isn’t a problem with the all-caps ones, the rest can be a little tricky.
The above are all the up-to-date codes for Dead by Daylight Mobile. For more Dead by Daylight news and guides, take a look at the links below.
