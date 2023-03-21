Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

An important aspect of Dead by Daylight on mobile devices is unlocking customization items to make your character(s) stand apart from the rest. The game also includes the ability to use special codes to unlock themed items and free stuff. Here are all of the Dead by Daylight Mobile codes.

All Active Dead by Daylight Mobile Codes

As of March 21, 2023, there are 15 codes active in Dead by Daylight Mobile. These are different from the codes for the PC and console versions of Dead by Daylight.

CAWCAW : Feathers of Pride Charm

: Feathers of Pride Charm CELEBRANDO : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints CHEGADAS : 150,000 Bloodpoints

: 150,000 Bloodpoints COLDSTARE : Deathslinger, Blight, and Twins’ Frosty Eyes

: Deathslinger, Blight, and Twins’ Frosty Eyes ICEYYOU : Artist and Trickster Frosty Eyes

: Artist and Trickster Frosty Eyes LUCKY : Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer

: Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer LUCKYBP2023 : 168,888 Bloodpoints

: 168,888 Bloodpoints LUNAR : Lunar New Year cosmetics

: Lunar New Year cosmetics MAKEMECRYO : Oni and The Plague Frosty Eyes

: Oni and The Plague Frosty Eyes NICE : 69 Bloodpoints

: 69 Bloodpoints ONEMILLIONSOULS : Twitter Charm

: Twitter Charm PRIDE2022 : Two Pride Charms

: Two Pride Charms PRIDE : Rainbow Flag Pride Charm

: Rainbow Flag Pride Charm RABBIT : Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon

: Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon WARRIORPUPPERS: Warrior Puppers Charm

All Expired Dead by Daylight Mobile Codes

The below Dead by Daylight Mobile codes are expired and will no longer work, but you can see what was possible to unlock at one point.

59th39 : 59,000 Bloodpoints

: 59,000 Bloodpoints 78SNOXXG : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints AD800947-01A7-4DEF-8aAD-40DDC501DE50 : 250,000 Bloodpoints and 1,000 Shards

: 250,000 Bloodpoints and 1,000 Shards ALIENWARE : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS : 10 Rift Fragments

: 10 Rift Fragments BETTERTHANONE : 200,000 Bloodpoints

: 200,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI300K : 300,000 Bloodpoints

: 300,000 Bloodpoints BLOODBANK : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints BLUEBIRDBEEG : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints BOOP : Meg Piggy Mask

: Meg Piggy Mask BUBBLES : Shark Charm

: Shark Charm CAISHEN : 88,888 Bloodpoints

: 88,888 Bloodpoints CAKEWALK : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints CIPHERSALAD : 150,000 Bloodpoints

: 150,000 Bloodpoints DBDDAYJP2020 : 202,000 Bloodpoints.

: 202,000 Bloodpoints. DBDWEBSITE : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints DEDOBAJP2022 : 300,000 Bloodpoints, 1,000 Shards, 20 Rift Fragments

: 300,000 Bloodpoints, 1,000 Shards, 20 Rift Fragments DIEHARDDIVA2022 : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints DISCORD150K : 150K Bloodpoints

: 150K Bloodpoints DISCORD200K : 200,000 Bloodpoints

: 200,000 Bloodpoints DOUBLERAINBOW : 200,000 Bloodpoints

: 200,000 Bloodpoints DWIGHTCROW : Dwightcrow Charm

: Dwightcrow Charm DbDDayJP2021 : 202,100 Bloodpoints

: 202,100 Bloodpoints DedobaNoHi : Protective Talisman Charm

: Protective Talisman Charm EASYASABC : 150 Bloodpoints

: 150 Bloodpoints ENERGY : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints ENTITYDISPLEASED : 1 Bloodpoint

: 1 Bloodpoint ENTITYPLEASED : 150,000 Bloodpoints

: 150,000 Bloodpoints ETERNALBLIGHT : Blighted Jack Charm

: Blighted Jack Charm FINN : 10,000 Bloodpoints

: 10,000 Bloodpoints FORHONOR : For Honor Charm

: For Honor Charm FROSTYBLIGHT : The Blight’s Frosty Eyes

: The Blight’s Frosty Eyes FROSTYDEATH : The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes

: The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes FROSTYTWINS : The Twins’ Frosty Eyes

: The Twins’ Frosty Eyes GETTHATBAG : 10 Rift Bags

: 10 Rift Bags GIGXLM3G : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints HALLOWHOOPS : 1,031 Bloodpoints

: 1,031 Bloodpoints HAPPY1001 : 100,000 Bloodpoints.

: 100,000 Bloodpoints. HELLOTHERE : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints HISSANDHERS : Charm

: Charm HOHOHO : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints HOLIDAYFORMAL : Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater

: Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater HOLIDAYSPECIAL : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints IGBPPARTY : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints INSERTCOIN : Arcade Machine Charm

: Arcade Machine Charm INTHISECONOMY : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints JAPAN300K : 300,000 Bloodpoints

: 300,000 Bloodpoints KENPOUKINENBI2021 : 40,000 Bloodpoints

: 40,000 Bloodpoints KodomonoHi2021 : 60,000 Bloodpoints

: 60,000 Bloodpoints LANTERNFESTIVAL : 15 Rift Fragments

: 15 Rift Fragments LIGHTSCAMERABP : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints LIVEORDIE : A Charm

: A Charm LOVEBIRD : Raven Heart Charm

: Raven Heart Charm LUCKYMONEY : 16,888 Bloodpoints

: 16,888 Bloodpoints METATRON : Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron

: Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints MORICHRISTMAS : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints MidorinoHi2021 : 50,000 Bloodpoints

: 50,000 Bloodpoints NAUGHTYSTOCKING : Killer’s Stocking Charm

: Killer’s Stocking Charm NEWYEARNEWENTITY : New Year 2021 Charm

: New Year 2021 Charm NICESTOCKING : Survivor’s Stocking Charm

: Survivor’s Stocking Charm NOTATRICK : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints NOVAS : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints OCANADA : Maple Leaf Charm

: Maple Leaf Charm OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE : 200,000 Bloodpoints

: 200,000 Bloodpoints ONLY5000 : 5,000 Bloodpoints

: 5,000 Bloodpoints OVER5000 : 5,001 Bloodpoints

: 5,001 Bloodpoints PATHFINDER : Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater

: Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater PRIDE2022 : Updated Pride Charm, Old Pride Charm

: Updated Pride Charm, Old Pride Charm Pieceofcake : Rainbow Flag Pride Charm

: Rainbow Flag Pride Charm RANKROULETTE : 250,000 Bloodpoints

: 250,000 Bloodpoints REVEALED : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints RIFT : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints RIVALSJP : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints RIVALSKR : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints RIVALSTH : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints SEASONSBLEEDINGS : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints SHARKY : 10,000 Bloodpoints

: 10,000 Bloodpoints SNAPSNAP : Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater

: Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater SWEETDREAMS : Perk Treats Charm

: Perk Treats Charm THANKYOU : 150,000 Bloodpoints

: 150,000 Bloodpoints THISISACODE : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints THREEWITCHES : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints TOOTHFACE : 10,000 Bloodpoints

: 10,000 Bloodpoints TREATYOURSELF : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints TWITCHORTREAT : Trap-o-Lantern Charm

: Trap-o-Lantern Charm TWITCHRIVALSTW2022 : 200,000 Bloodpoints

: 200,000 Bloodpoints TWITTERLORGE : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints TWOSDAY : 222,022 Bloodpoints

: 222,022 Bloodpoints UNSTABLE : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints VK100K : 100,000 Bloodpoints

: 100,000 Bloodpoints VK130UP : 150,000 Bloodpoints

: 150,000 Bloodpoints VOID : 25,000 Bloodpoints

: 25,000 Bloodpoints WINNERWINNER : PUBG Frying Pan Charm

: PUBG Frying Pan Charm WITCHPLEASE : Trick or Treat Charm

: Trick or Treat Charm bilibili200k : 200,000 Bloodpoints

: 200,000 Bloodpoints friskkuwurawrxd2022: 50,000 Bloodpoints

How to Redeem Codes in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Fortunately, redeeming these codes in Dead by Daylight Mobile is quite easy. When you’re in the game, you need to open the store and then press Redeem Code on the screen to bring up the text box to input the code of your choice.

Please be aware they are case-sensitive, so only type them as they appear above. While this isn’t a problem with the all-caps ones, the rest can be a little tricky.

The above are all the up-to-date codes for Dead by Daylight Mobile. For more Dead by Daylight news and guides, take a look at the links below.

Related Posts