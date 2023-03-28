Connect with us

Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs

Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs

Bargains for your SBCs.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team again incorporates Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) as a crucial part of the mode. They enable players to unlock packs, players and complete other FUT related challenges. It can be quite tough to meet the SBC’s specific requirements sometimes, especially when you’re trying to save coins. That’s why we’re here to tell you about the cheapest 86+ rated players for SBCs in FIFA 23.

Whether you’re completing challenges for FUT Birthday SBCs, ICON Player Picks or something entirely different, this guide to the cheapest players rated 86, 87, 88, 89 or 90 will be incredibly useful.

It’s also worth noting that these prices are subject to change – Ultimate Team’s live market fluctuates and player values may alter slightly.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Wojciech SzczesnyGold Rare14,500
Kevin TrappGold Rare14,500
Marcelo BrosovicGold Rare14,500
Djibril SowFUT Birthday14,750
Kingsley ComanGold Rare14,750
Riyad MahrezGold Rare14,750
Ciro ImmobileGold Rare14,750
Milan ŠkriniarGold Rare14,750
YerayFUT Birthday14,750
Thiago AlmadaGold TOTW15,000

Cheapest 87 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
David De GeaGold Rare20,000
Exequiel PalaciosGold TOTW20,500
Steve MandandaGold TOTW20,750
Marco VerrattiGold Rare21,000
FabinhoGold Rare21,000
Antonio RudigerGold Rare21,000
Angel Di MariaMOTM21,000
Iago AspasGold TOTW21,000
RodriGold Rare21,250
Gregor KobelGold TOTW21,500

Cheapest 88 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Illan MeslierFUT Future Stars28,500
Douglas LuizGold TOTW28,500
Keylor NavasGold Rare28,750
Viktor TsygankovGold TOTW28,750
Ruben DiasGold Rare28,750
Gianluigi DonnarummaGold Rare28,750
Dele AlliFUT Fantasy29,000
Victor OsimhenGold TOTW29,000
Erling HaalandGold Rare29,500
Toni KroosGold Rare29,500

Cheapest 89 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Jack GrealishWorld Cup Player39,000
Alban LafontFUT Birthday39,000
Wojciech SzczesnyFUT Centurions39,250
N’Golo KanteGold Rare39,500
Jean Pierre-PapinFUT Hero39,500
Joshua KimmichGold Rare39,500
EdersonGold Rare39,500
Heung Min SonGold Rare39,750
CasemiroGold Rare39,750
Harry KaneGold Rare39,750

Cheapest 90 Rated Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Mohamed SalahGold Rare54,500
Virgil Van DijkGold Rare54,500
Manuel NeuerGold Rare55,000
Thibaut CortouisGold Rare55,500
Cristiano RonaldoGold Rare56,000
Jean Pierre-PapinWorld Cup Hero57,000
Thomas MullerUCL RTTF57,000
Michael LaudrupWorld Cup ICON59,500
CasemiroGold TOTW61,000
Harry KaneGold TOTW61,500

There you have it! Those are the cheapest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players rated higher than 86, so get them purchased and into your SBCs as required. For all the latest on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 and more, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

