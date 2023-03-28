Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs

EA Sports

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team again incorporates Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) as a crucial part of the mode. They enable players to unlock packs, players and complete other FUT related challenges. It can be quite tough to meet the SBC’s specific requirements sometimes, especially when you’re trying to save coins. That’s why we’re here to tell you about the cheapest 86+ rated players for SBCs in FIFA 23.

Whether you’re completing challenges for FUT Birthday SBCs, ICON Player Picks or something entirely different, this guide to the cheapest players rated 86, 87, 88, 89 or 90 will be incredibly useful.

It’s also worth noting that these prices are subject to change – Ultimate Team’s live market fluctuates and player values may alter slightly.

Cheapest 86 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Wojciech Szczesny Gold Rare 14,500 Kevin Trapp Gold Rare 14,500 Marcelo Brosovic Gold Rare 14,500 Djibril Sow FUT Birthday 14,750 Kingsley Coman Gold Rare 14,750 Riyad Mahrez Gold Rare 14,750 Ciro Immobile Gold Rare 14,750 Milan Škriniar Gold Rare 14,750 Yeray FUT Birthday 14,750 Thiago Almada Gold TOTW 15,000

Cheapest 87 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost David De Gea Gold Rare 20,000 Exequiel Palacios Gold TOTW 20,500 Steve Mandanda Gold TOTW 20,750 Marco Verratti Gold Rare 21,000 Fabinho Gold Rare 21,000 Antonio Rudiger Gold Rare 21,000 Angel Di Maria MOTM 21,000 Iago Aspas Gold TOTW 21,000 Rodri Gold Rare 21,250 Gregor Kobel Gold TOTW 21,500

Cheapest 88 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Illan Meslier FUT Future Stars 28,500 Douglas Luiz Gold TOTW 28,500 Keylor Navas Gold Rare 28,750 Viktor Tsygankov Gold TOTW 28,750 Ruben Dias Gold Rare 28,750 Gianluigi Donnarumma Gold Rare 28,750 Dele Alli FUT Fantasy 29,000 Victor Osimhen Gold TOTW 29,000 Erling Haaland Gold Rare 29,500 Toni Kroos Gold Rare 29,500

Cheapest 89 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Jack Grealish World Cup Player 39,000 Alban Lafont FUT Birthday 39,000 Wojciech Szczesny FUT Centurions 39,250 N’Golo Kante Gold Rare 39,500 Jean Pierre-Papin FUT Hero 39,500 Joshua Kimmich Gold Rare 39,500 Ederson Gold Rare 39,500 Heung Min Son Gold Rare 39,750 Casemiro Gold Rare 39,750 Harry Kane Gold Rare 39,750

Cheapest 90 Rated Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Mohamed Salah Gold Rare 54,500 Virgil Van Dijk Gold Rare 54,500 Manuel Neuer Gold Rare 55,000 Thibaut Cortouis Gold Rare 55,500 Cristiano Ronaldo Gold Rare 56,000 Jean Pierre-Papin World Cup Hero 57,000 Thomas Muller UCL RTTF 57,000 Michael Laudrup World Cup ICON 59,500 Casemiro Gold TOTW 61,000 Harry Kane Gold TOTW 61,500

There you have it! Those are the cheapest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players rated higher than 86, so get them purchased and into your SBCs as required. For all the latest on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 and more, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

