Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs
Bargains for your SBCs.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team again incorporates Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) as a crucial part of the mode. They enable players to unlock packs, players and complete other FUT related challenges. It can be quite tough to meet the SBC’s specific requirements sometimes, especially when you’re trying to save coins. That’s why we’re here to tell you about the cheapest 86+ rated players for SBCs in FIFA 23.
Whether you’re completing challenges for FUT Birthday SBCs, ICON Player Picks or something entirely different, this guide to the cheapest players rated 86, 87, 88, 89 or 90 will be incredibly useful.
It’s also worth noting that these prices are subject to change – Ultimate Team’s live market fluctuates and player values may alter slightly.
Cheapest 86 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Gold Rare
|14,500
|Kevin Trapp
|Gold Rare
|14,500
|Marcelo Brosovic
|Gold Rare
|14,500
|Djibril Sow
|FUT Birthday
|14,750
|Kingsley Coman
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Riyad Mahrez
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Ciro Immobile
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Milan Škriniar
|Gold Rare
|14,750
|Yeray
|FUT Birthday
|14,750
|Thiago Almada
|Gold TOTW
|15,000
Cheapest 87 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|David De Gea
|Gold Rare
|20,000
|Exequiel Palacios
|Gold TOTW
|20,500
|Steve Mandanda
|Gold TOTW
|20,750
|Marco Verratti
|Gold Rare
|21,000
|Fabinho
|Gold Rare
|21,000
|Antonio Rudiger
|Gold Rare
|21,000
|Angel Di Maria
|MOTM
|21,000
|Iago Aspas
|Gold TOTW
|21,000
|Rodri
|Gold Rare
|21,250
|Gregor Kobel
|Gold TOTW
|21,500
Cheapest 88 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Illan Meslier
|FUT Future Stars
|28,500
|Douglas Luiz
|Gold TOTW
|28,500
|Keylor Navas
|Gold Rare
|28,750
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Gold TOTW
|28,750
|Ruben Dias
|Gold Rare
|28,750
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Gold Rare
|28,750
|Dele Alli
|FUT Fantasy
|29,000
|Victor Osimhen
|Gold TOTW
|29,000
|Erling Haaland
|Gold Rare
|29,500
|Toni Kroos
|Gold Rare
|29,500
Cheapest 89 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Jack Grealish
|World Cup Player
|39,000
|Alban Lafont
|FUT Birthday
|39,000
|Wojciech Szczesny
|FUT Centurions
|39,250
|N’Golo Kante
|Gold Rare
|39,500
|Jean Pierre-Papin
|FUT Hero
|39,500
|Joshua Kimmich
|Gold Rare
|39,500
|Ederson
|Gold Rare
|39,500
|Heung Min Son
|Gold Rare
|39,750
|Casemiro
|Gold Rare
|39,750
|Harry Kane
|Gold Rare
|39,750
Cheapest 90 Rated Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Mohamed Salah
|Gold Rare
|54,500
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Gold Rare
|54,500
|Manuel Neuer
|Gold Rare
|55,000
|Thibaut Cortouis
|Gold Rare
|55,500
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Gold Rare
|56,000
|Jean Pierre-Papin
|World Cup Hero
|57,000
|Thomas Muller
|UCL RTTF
|57,000
|Michael Laudrup
|World Cup ICON
|59,500
|Casemiro
|Gold TOTW
|61,000
|Harry Kane
|Gold TOTW
|61,500
There you have it! Those are the cheapest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players rated higher than 86, so get them purchased and into your SBCs as required. For all the latest on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports FC 24 and more, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.
