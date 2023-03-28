Cheapest 83, 84 & 85 Rated Players for SBCs in FIFA 23
Great players for cheap in FIFA 23.
Despite approaching EA Sports FC and the latter stages of FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team life cycle, SBCs remain integral to earning rewards in FUT. They can be complex and tough to build on the cheap though – that’s where we come in. Here, we’re running through the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.
If you need higher rated players, you can check out our guide to the cheapest 86+ players in FUT 23.
Needless to say, these prices can (and will) change as the FUT market fluctuates but, in general, these are your best SBC fodder options right now.
Cheapest 83 OVR Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Ricardo Pereira
|Gold Rare
|1,300
|Luis Alberto
|Gold Rare
|1,300
|Fabián
|Gold Rare
|1,400
|Angeliño
|Gold Rare
|1,400
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Gold Rare
|1,400
|Oliver Baumann
|Gold Rare
|1,400
|Duván Zapata
|Gold Rare
|1,400
|Hakim Ziyech
|Gold Rare
|1,400
|Jordan Henderson
|Gold Rare
|1,500
|Carlos Soler
|Gold Rare
|1,500
Cheapest 84 OVR Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Mason Mount
|Gold Rare
|3,900
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Gold Rare
|3,900
|Declan Rice
|Gold Rare
|3,900
|Domenico Berardi
|Gold Rare
|3,900
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Gold Rare
|3,900
|Stefan Savić
|Gold Rare
|4,000
|Dušan Tadić
|Gold Rare
|4,000
|Hakan Çalhanoglu
|Gold Rare
|4,000
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Gold Rare
|4,000
|Ivan Perišić
|Gold Rare
|4,000
Cheapest 85 OVR Players in FUT 23
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Patrik Schick
|Gold Rare
|10,250
|Marcos Acuña
|Gold Rare
|10,250
|Nabil Fekir
|Gold Rare
|10,500
|Jordi Alba
|Gold Rare
|10,500
|Niklas Süle
|Gold Rare
|10,500
|Phil Foden
|Gold Rare
|10,500
|Jamie Vardy
|Gold Rare
|10,500
|Gerard Moreno
|Gold Rare
|10,750
|Marco Reus
|Gold Rare
|10,750
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Gold Rare
|10,750
There you have it – the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, perfect for completing SBCs. We’ll be keeping this list updated ahead of EA Sports FC, so be sure to check back to stay in the know with the cheapest options in FUT 23.
