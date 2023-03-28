Cheapest 83, 84 & 85 Rated Players for SBCs in FIFA 23

EA Sports

Despite approaching EA Sports FC and the latter stages of FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team life cycle, SBCs remain integral to earning rewards in FUT. They can be complex and tough to build on the cheap though – that’s where we come in. Here, we’re running through the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

If you need higher rated players, you can check out our guide to the cheapest 86+ players in FUT 23.

Needless to say, these prices can (and will) change as the FUT market fluctuates but, in general, these are your best SBC fodder options right now.

Cheapest 83 OVR Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Ricardo Pereira Gold Rare 1,300 Luis Alberto Gold Rare 1,300 Fabián Gold Rare 1,400 Angeliño Gold Rare 1,400 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Gold Rare 1,400 Oliver Baumann Gold Rare 1,400 Duván Zapata Gold Rare 1,400 Hakim Ziyech Gold Rare 1,400 Jordan Henderson Gold Rare 1,500 Carlos Soler Gold Rare 1,500

Cheapest 84 OVR Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Mason Mount Gold Rare 3,900 Alessandro Bastoni Gold Rare 3,900 Declan Rice Gold Rare 3,900 Domenico Berardi Gold Rare 3,900 Leonardo Bonucci Gold Rare 3,900 Stefan Savić Gold Rare 4,000 Dušan Tadić Gold Rare 4,000 Hakan Çalhanoglu Gold Rare 4,000 Mikel Oyarzabal Gold Rare 4,000 Ivan Perišić Gold Rare 4,000

Cheapest 85 OVR Players in FUT 23

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Patrik Schick Gold Rare 10,250 Marcos Acuña Gold Rare 10,250 Nabil Fekir Gold Rare 10,500 Jordi Alba Gold Rare 10,500 Niklas Süle Gold Rare 10,500 Phil Foden Gold Rare 10,500 Jamie Vardy Gold Rare 10,500 Gerard Moreno Gold Rare 10,750 Marco Reus Gold Rare 10,750 Ilkay Gündogan Gold Rare 10,750

There you have it – the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, perfect for completing SBCs. We’ll be keeping this list updated ahead of EA Sports FC, so be sure to check back to stay in the know with the cheapest options in FUT 23.

