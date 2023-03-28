Connect with us

Cheapest 83, 84 & 85 Rated Players for SBCs in FIFA 23

Great players for cheap in FIFA 23.

Despite approaching EA Sports FC and the latter stages of FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team life cycle, SBCs remain integral to earning rewards in FUT. They can be complex and tough to build on the cheap though – that’s where we come in. Here, we’re running through the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

If you need higher rated players, you can check out our guide to the cheapest 86+ players in FUT 23.

Needless to say, these prices can (and will) change as the FUT market fluctuates but, in general, these are your best SBC fodder options right now.

Cheapest 83 OVR Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Ricardo PereiraGold Rare1,300
Luis AlbertoGold Rare1,300
FabiánGold Rare1,400
AngeliñoGold Rare1,400
Pierre-Emile HøjbjergGold Rare1,400
Oliver BaumannGold Rare1,400
Duván ZapataGold Rare1,400
Hakim ZiyechGold Rare1,400
Jordan HendersonGold Rare1,500
Carlos SolerGold Rare1,500

Cheapest 84 OVR Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Mason MountGold Rare3,900
Alessandro BastoniGold Rare3,900
Declan RiceGold Rare3,900
Domenico BerardiGold Rare3,900
Leonardo BonucciGold Rare3,900
Stefan SavićGold Rare4,000
Dušan TadićGold Rare4,000
Hakan ÇalhanogluGold Rare4,000
Mikel OyarzabalGold Rare4,000
Ivan PerišićGold Rare4,000

Cheapest 85 OVR Players in FUT 23

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Patrik SchickGold Rare10,250
Marcos AcuñaGold Rare10,250
Nabil FekirGold Rare10,500
Jordi AlbaGold Rare10,500
Niklas SüleGold Rare10,500
Phil FodenGold Rare10,500
Jamie VardyGold Rare10,500
Gerard MorenoGold Rare10,750
Marco ReusGold Rare10,750
Ilkay GündoganGold Rare10,750

There you have it – the cheapest 83, 84 and 85 OVR cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, perfect for completing SBCs. We’ll be keeping this list updated ahead of EA Sports FC, so be sure to check back to stay in the know with the cheapest options in FUT 23.

