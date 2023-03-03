Can You Play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Steam Deck? Answered

Image Source: Team Ninja

The Steam Deck has seemingly revolutionized PC gaming because it allows gamers to take big releases on the go. However, it hasn’t fully caught on to the point where compatibility is required, so not every game is guaranteed to work flawlessly with the handheld at launch. Fortunately, there are resources to check and see how a game might run. Here’s everything to know about if you can play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on the Steam Deck.

Does Steam Deck Support Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Answered

Unfortunately for those hoping to experience the new Team Ninja title on the handheld, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is not playable on Steam Deck at launch. The game currently sits at the Unknown Verified Status, meaning there isn’t enough info for Steam to decide if it is Verified, Playable, or Unsupported.

If you’re willing to dive into the software of the handheld, the ProtonDB website is a great place to look and see how other Steam Deck users have tweaked the system to make all sorts of games run. The site gathers both Linux and Steam Deck users, so be sure when you’re looking at those who have made the game work that you see the Steam Deck icon in the top left.

For the moment, there aren’t any possible tweaks to give players a smooth experience with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but that might change as time goes on.

For now, that is everything you need to know about if you can play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on the Steam Deck. If you’re struggling with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, check out the links below to see how we overcame the game’s challenges.

