Can You Make Effigies in Sons of the Forest? Answered

When you’re trying to survive from an onslaught of mutated monsters and flesh-munching cannibals on a remote tropical island, you’re going to need all the help you can get. Sure, that may mean donning the best armor and equipping the most powerful weapons, but what about Effigies? They used to be pretty handy in the original game, right? So, with that in mind, then, we dig into whether you can make Effigies in Sons of the Forest. Let’s dive in!

Can You Craft Effigies in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but unlike its predecessor The Forest, you currently cannot craft Effigies in Sons of the Forest. As a result, if you were looking forward to crafting and burning some Effigies in Endnight Games’ latest survival horror prequel, you may be left a little disappointed.

That all being said, it’s important to note that Sons of the Forest is still very much in Early Access at the moment, so there’s still a likelihood that the Effigy mechanic may be introduced in a future update. That’s not confirmed yet, though, so we’d suggest taking that with a grain of salt, but there’s a possibility that Effigies will be added at some point in the future.

For the unaware, in The Forest, Effigies could be crafted from the bodies of Cannibals and could be set on fire. These would ostensibly ward off and scare away any marauding Cannibals from your camp, though the mechanic was a slightly inconsistent one as sometimes the Cannibals would just ignore the Eggy altogether.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about whether you can make Effigies in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s how to get Bone Armor in the game. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a peek at the links below.

