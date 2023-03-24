Can You Go Back to the Village in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

It’s been 18 years since the original release of Resident Evil 4, and Capcom has opted to give the beloved classic a from-the-ground-up remake. While many set pieces and story elements remain intact, there are plenty of newly added mechanics that helps bring the game in line with its modern brethren. For those curious as to whether you can go back to the village in Resident Evil 4 remake, here’s everything you need to know.

Can Your Return to the Village in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

In short, the answer to this question is: yes and no. Much like its predecessor, you can return to the village area at the start of the game, but this can only be done during the first five chapters. In fact, the village – much like the original – acts as a sort of hub location that you pass through several times over the course of the opening section of the story.

There is a short segment during chapter four where a gate will be locked and you will not be able to return to the village. However, this is largely due to a set piece that involves exploring the church and tracking down Ashley.

In the sixth chapter, however, you’ll make your way to the next locale: Salazar’s Castle. Once you enter here, you will not be able to return to the village at the start of the game. Instead, you’ll have to proceed forward as you try and rescue Ashley from the dastardly foes that Resident Evil 4 remake throws at you.

