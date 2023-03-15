Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The assault rifle class in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is packed with plenty of big guns that dominate the meta, but since many players use what’s meta, it’s hard to find time to experiment with the lesser-known weapons. The STB 556 is one of those hidden gems, but now is the time to fill the lobbies with this AUG variant. If you’re interested, here’s what you need to know on the best STB 556 Warzone 2 loadout.

Warzone 2 STB 556 Loadout Guide

Below, you’ll find our recommended STB 556 assault rifle build, and you’ll notice there’s only four attachments, which we’ll touch on later. For now:

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Stock : Bruen HCR 56 Stock

: Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Slimline Pro

As mentioned, only four attachment slots are filled, and that’s because filling every slot doesn’t mean your weapon will be a “god-build” weapon. If you’re determined to add a fifth attachment, we’d recommend running the Stip-40 rear grip attachment. However, make sure you weigh the risk vs. reward since adding it will noticeably decrease your aiming stability, meaning when aiming down the sight, the gun will visibly bob much more.

Given the STB 556 is an assault rifle, you’ll want to pair it with a powerful secondary like the MX9 or the BAS-P SMGs, both relatively solid complements. Smoke grenades will be your friend with this class, as the long-range engagements mean you control the flow of the match, and below, you’ll find a solid Perk Package to run:

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Ghost: Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

That’s all you need to know on what’s the best STB 556 Warzone 2 loadout. Be sure to check out our related section below, for more tips and tricks related to Warzone and Call of Duty.

