Best Signal 50 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone 2’s snipers have been a contentious topic since the BR sequel dropped in late 2022, with a large portion of players arguing that a headshot should be able to eliminate an enemy in one-hit. The developers are standing firm though and, resultantly, this semi-auto Barrett 50 Cal of old remains the most popular sniper by some margin. Here’s the best Signal 50 loadout in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Signal 50 Build

In Warzone 2, you want attachments that aid your ability to hit accurate shots, as well as ones that make moving while ADS slightly easier.

To that end, we’re starting with the FTAC Invisi-670 Stock, which boosts ADS walking speed and sprint speed. That’s joined by the 7 Round Magazine, allowing you to dispense more shots in quick succession – heightening your chances of downing or eliminating an opponent.

Barrel: 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7

23.5″ SA Fifty-H7 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Cronen Blockade Grip

Cronen Blockade Grip Stock: FTAC Invisi-670 Stock

The remainder of our chosen attachments improve accuracy and recoil control, making the Signal as accurate as possible. The SA Fifty-H7 barrel also augments bullet velocity, meaning your shots will connect faster. Finally, the Commando Foregrip and Cronen Blockade Grip aid recoil control, making it easier to re-aim after firing and hit consecutive snipes.

So long as Warzone 2 snipers can’t one-hit, the Signal 50 will be popular among players.

Best Signal 50 Build in Modern Warfare 2

For MW2, players will want to focus far more on speeding up the Signal 50, with range less important on smaller multiplayer maps than on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

The only attachments that carry over are the Commando Foregrip, with its improvements to recoil and aiming stability well worth hanging on to, and the 7 Round Magazine.

We’re opting for the S0 Inline Stock and SA Finesse Grip to massively improve ADS and sprint to fire time, making the Signal 50 far faster and more suited to respawn matches.

Barrel: 21.5″ Fluted Fifty

21.5″ Fluted Fifty Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Stock: S0 Inline Stock

Finally, we’re opting for a lighter and shorter barrel in the 21.5″ Fluted Fifty, with its boosts to ADS well worth the very slight reduction in range, which probably won’t even make a tangible difference in MW2.

So there you have it – the best Signal 50 builds and loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Expect it to continue to feature heavily in both game’s metas moving forwards, with its semi-automatic rate of fire giving it an inherent boost over many of its sniper rifle rivals.

