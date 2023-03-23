Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The Sakin MG38, unlike some of its LMG counterparts, avoided a nerf in the Season Two Reloaded update. Where the RAAL and RPK saw recoil or mobility worsened, the Sakin performs just as well as it did prior to the update. For that reason, fans have been flocking to it. Here, then, is the best Sakin MG38 loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 Build

Like a lot of LMGs, the Sakin thrives at long-ranges because its handling and mobility are incredibly sluggish. Instead of using up attachments trying to combat that, we’re opting to make it as stable and easy to use as possible, even if aggressive players may have to temper their playstyles with this build.

Firstly, the Cheetah STM Stock improves aim walking speed, meaning strafing as you fire is easier than ever. For a LMG, this is really important for accuracy and making you a more difficult target for enemies. The Aim OP-V4 optic is simply the ideal sight for longer-ranges.

The remainder of our attachments are geared to minimizing recoil and keeping the Sakin as laser-like as possible. To that end, you’ll want the Bruen Warrior LMG grip, which drastically reduces kick and improves aiming stability.

Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Cheetah STM Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG

Bruen Warrior LMG Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Bruen G305 Grip Wrap Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

So too do the Lockshot KT85 and Bruen G305 Grip Wrap – with very little effect on handling or speed. It’s a long-range juggernaut but players will need to bear in mind it’s not suited to close-range gunfights and a back-pocket SMG is probably sensible.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Whereas it’ll be your long-range protector in Warzone 2, it won’t have to do nearly the same cross-map beaming in MW2. As a result, we’re shedding a few attachments (and some weight) with our Sakin class for multiplayer.

The Cheetah STM Stock does carry over for the aforementioned mobility, but the Aim OP-V4 optic can be swapped out for the Cronen Mini Pro. Similarly, for the rear grip option, your best bet is the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap, which improves ADS and sprint to fire speed.

Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Cheetah STM Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Barrel: 355mm HGS-55

The FTAC Ripper 56 does some recoil stabilization for you, while the 355mm HGS-55 barrel goes a long way to improving mobility, handling and ADS because it’s considerably shorter and lighter than the Sakin’s default.

This build utilises the Sakin at medium to longer ranges, meaning you won’t want to run-and-gun, despite the multiple attachments to quicken it up.

That’s all you need to know about the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Season 2 of Warzone 2. For more tips and tricks, scroll down below to keep up to speed on everything related to Call of Duty.

